Monday TV Ratings: Nearly 600,000 Aussies Watch Lego Masters Grand Masters Winners Announced

It was the end of the road for the blockheads yesterday as Season 5 Of Nine’s Lego Masters Grand Masters came to a close.

Scott and Owen emerged as the winners of the hotly-contested brick trophy, helping the Nine show take the spot for the most-watched entertainment show of Monday night with 598,000 metro views.

For the whole night, it just nudged in front of Seven’s The Chase which had 597,000 views.

The closet royalists showed no sign of slowing down with as many as 584,000 Aussies signing up to watch King Charles’ Coronation Party.

Meanwhile, 557,000 Aussies signed up to watch the second episode of Network 10’s MasterChef.

A total of 405,000 viewers watched the ABC’s Australian Story.

Overall Seven won the night with 29.6 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 28.5 per cent, Network 10 with 17.5 per cent, the ABC with 17.0 per cent and SBS with 7.5 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.5% 29.6% 17.5% 17.0% 7.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 1,040,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 996,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 839,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 818,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 671,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 615,000 7 LEGO MASTERS: GRAND MASTERS -WINNER ANNOUNCED Nine Network 598,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 597,000 9 THE CORONATION CONCERT – FINALE Seven Network 584,000 10 LEGO MASTERS: GRAND MASTERS -FINALE Nine Network 576,000