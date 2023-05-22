triple j’s Hottest 100 Of Like A Version: Voting Is Open!
Voting in triple j’s Hottest 100 of Like A Version is officially open. Head to triple j’s Hottest 100 website or the triple j app now to vote.
triple j is brining two of its iconic institutions together to count down the Hottest 100 of Like A Version live on triple j and Double J on Saturday, 15 July, at 12pm AEST. You can listen via the triple j app, website or on the radio.
There are over 800 Like A Versions from over 650 artists. Prep your shortlist by taking a deep dive into the hundreds of performances from over the years, all available to watch and listen to now over at the triple j website and triple j’s YouTube.
Tell us which Like A Version just hit different, pulled at your heartstrings, or got you dancing. Remember, you can vote for as few as one and as many as ten!
Voting closes on 10 July at 12pm AEST, so make sure you get your votes in before then. Plus, vote for your chance to win triple j’s Golden Ticket prize – a double pass to every triple j-supported festival and tour for a year!
Need some inspo? We’ve got you! Check out what a bunch of artists and triple j presenters are voting for and get the top picks from Flume, Chvrches, Glass Animals, G Flip, and Joey Bada$$ below:
“I really enjoyed watching the Confidence Man one [Heaven by DJ Sammy]. Seeing the theatre they add to it, that’s really entertaining. They really went in!” – Flume
“My vote in triple j’s Hottest 100 of Like A Version is Wolf Alice doing Boys / Boys Don’t Cry. It sounds like something out of a ’90s teen movie. I love the shared vocals, and who doesn’t love a medley mashup?” – Chvrches
“My vote for triple j’s hottest 100 of Like A Version is Denzel Curry’s cover of Bulls on Parade…firstly because Denzel Curry is one of the greatest living artists on the planet. Secondly, his energy in this performance is unparalleled. And thirdly, is because I simply just didn’t expect it…a legendary moment.” – Glass Animals
“My vote is when Gang of Youths covered ‘Blood’ by The Middle East. I thought the band arrangement was incredible, and I loved seeing Dave Le’aupepe on the white Falcon being an absolute rock star. The musicianship of the whole arrangement and the string section was so epic. It was really emotional and a bloody ripper.” – G Flip
“My favourite Like A Version is Donald’s (Childish Gambino) cover of Tamia’s ‘So In You’. I just love the way his vocals sound on that. It sounds like butter.” Joey Bada$$
