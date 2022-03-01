TikTok Has Expanded Its Video Limits, So Get Ready To Make A 10 Minute Movie!

TikTok has expanded its video length to 10 Minutes – so get ready to hear Taylor Swift’s All Too Well on repeat.

TikTok, of course, went viral when it was a short-form video platform. The aim of the game was to create really engaging content within a tight time frame – hence the endless scrolling users tend to do.

However, yesterday TikTok announced it was expanding its length to a whole 10 minutes. Does this mean the app is moving into YouTube territory? And surely this means Taylor Swift’s All Too Well is about to make the rounds.

The new 10-minute limit is a pretty big jump from the previous 3-minute limit that was updated in July last year.

TikTok creeping in on YouTube territory I can now upload videos up to 10 minutes long pic.twitter.com/P2Mbf4ygWV — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 28, 2022

But considering there are now so many famous creators on the platform often using sketch comedy to engage with their audiences, it makes to. increase the length so people have more time to play.

In a statement, TikTok said, “Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

However, The Verge did point out that longer limits mean users are engaging with fewer videos, this does mean TikTok will be collecting less data from its users.