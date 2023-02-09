TikTok & Dymocks Team Up For On- And Offline Retail Campaign

TikTok & Dymocks Team Up For On- And Offline Retail Campaign
TikTok and Dymocks have teamed up for an online and offline collaboration to celebrate #BookTok and reading in Australia.

Touted as a first of its kind collab, the companies will host a livestream on 13 February from Dymocks’ Sydney store. The 30-minute stream will feature a Q&A with author Julia Quinn. It will be hosted by prominent booktoker, @jaydenkouli.

Gail McWhinnie, marketing & loyalty manager at Dymocks said, “The impact of #BookTok has been huge. At least half of our top 10 best sellers each week for the last year have been booktok-related titles. At one point this year, eight of our Dymocks top ten bestsellers were titles that were trending on TikTok. Now that we know what booktokers want and what’s trending, we can recommend similar reads from local Australian authors. BookTok has been a delight to the industry. We’re seeing the younger generation embracing reading and making it cool again to be in a physical bookstore.”

Lee Hunter, general manager, TikTok Australia and New Zealand, added, “Out of all community hashtags, #BookTok was #2 in Australia in 2022. It’s been amazing to see #BookTok grow into a truly global phenomenon, which is having a profound impact on the literary world. From spotlighting little-known authors and genres to introducing the classics to a new generation. Through this partnership with Dymocks, a much loved and trusted Australian retail brand, we hope to spotlight more authors and bring what’s trending on the platform to the shelves.

TikTok has also created a Summer Reading Hub featuring the best BookTok creators to follow and some of the best BookTok videos on the platform.

