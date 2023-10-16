These Morning-After Pill Ads Prove A Serendipitous Hoot

There’s arguably not a heap of laughs in the morning after pill, so it’s hats off to American women’s health brand Julie for doing just that in two new spots for its over-the-counter emergency contraceptive.

The work has both female and male protagonist iterations and plays heavily on skewering, what some might say is an easy target, Millennial blokes. The ads are based on the company’s research that found only 10 per cent of the brand’s customers are men and half of all pregnancies in the US are unplanned.

Commenting on the spots, Julie’s co-founder and president, Amanda E/J Morrison, told Fast Company: “That’s one thing pharmaceuticals has never done: They’ve never made it personal. We don’t want to be this cold company that just sells pills. We want to be that best friend’s big sister who’s just as likely to send you the latest TikTok meme as she is to answer your medical questions.”

The spots were written and directed by Morrison’s close friend, the actress, comedian and fashion designer, Esther Povitsky.

It’s fun stuff on what shouldn’t be a taboo subject. Watch the work below: