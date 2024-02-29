The Lumery Appoints Emma Egerton To Executive Manager, Professional Services
Marketing and Technology Consultancy, The Lumery has appointed current head of strategy & experience, Emma Egerton to executive manager, professional services.
In this significant new role for the company, Emma will be steering the ongoing strategic direction for The Lumery, helping to shape the future of customer interactions through creating innovative service strategies that support the company’s ongoing ambitions. As well as leading The Lumery’s highly skilled Senior Management Team, Emma will continue to make a positive impact and inspire the 85+ wider Lume workforce.
With over a decade of industry experience, Emma is a seasoned leader with a deep understanding and passion for the marketing technology landscape. Since 2019, Emma has led the Strategy & Experience team at The Lumery to create and deliver engaging and personalised experiences for some of Australia’s leading brands including Woolworths, IAG, Bunnings. In her personal time, Emma often mentors’ tomorrow’s industry leaders through formal engagements with Academy XI, Swinburne University, or informally.
“I’m thrilled to move into the role executive manager, professional services at The Lumery. I’ve spoken before about creating space and passion for the work that we do here, why we come to work in the first place and the problems we aim to solve,” Egerton said. “It’s about doing the best work of our careers, every single day. It’s about solving those complex business problems with mates by our side. Because that’s the magic behind innovation, passion, and class-leading professional services”.
“Working with Emma is truly a joy – and that sort of feedback is universal from our teams, our customers and our partners. She’s already an important leader at The Lumery, and this next step will give Emma the opportunity to showcase her talent in an even broader way,” said Rajan Kumar, co-founder & CEO at The Lumery.
“Her leadership skills and expertise will be instrumental in driving forward our mission to empower companies with transformative marketing technology solutions”.
Under Emma’s guidance, The Lumery is poised to further strengthen its position as a trusted partner for companies looking to maximise their technology investments and enhance customer experiences. This appointment reflects the company’s commitment to building high-performance teams and advocating internal growth.
