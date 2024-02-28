The Coffee Commune’s “Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe” Achieves Record Entries

To promote the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe’, The Coffee Commune (TCC) harnessed the power of radio, digital and programmatic OOH.

The seven-week campaign also served to increase The Coffee Commune’s membership, and via TFM Digital, it saw a record 39,633 entries garnered (28,774 unique), with 880+ cafes nominated.

Teaming up with Brisbane’s B105, the radio element of the campaign culminated at B105’s ‘Santa in the Suburbs’ event. Five finalists were gathered on stage in front of 3,000 live listeners, plus 9,000 viewers on Facebook Live.

Baladi Coffee, in Yeronga, was crowned the winner by Coffee Commune Owner Gianna DiBella, taking the top prize of $4K cash, along with a lucky nominator who pocketed $1K.

“Our campaign to uncover Brisbane’s best café not only achieved its objectives but surpassed our expectations. With the knowledge, support and guidance provided by TFM, we navigated a large-scale campaign seamlessly,” said Gianna DiBella, owner of The Coffee Commune.

“The best part of the campaign was witnessing the community spirit. It was heartwarming to see over 40,000 Brisbane residents get behind their favourite local coffee shop. It demonstrates the remarkable loyalty and support we have for small businesses in our communities. It was particularly gratifying seeing café owners and operators being brought to tears as they read the messages of support from their voting community, especially at a time when so many owners and operators have been doing it tough”.

“The goal of the campaign was simple: create an awesome, engaging and fun campaign, something that the community would get behind. Coffee is such a talking point that everyone believes they are the expert,” said Taylor Fielding, MD of TFM Digital.

“Seeing the level of response from fellow cafe lovers was amazing, and together, the campaign helped smash targets for The Coffee Commune’s member community, as numbers grew by 442 per cent. The organisation does great work, and now it has a deservingly larger voice to represent”.

Over the duration of the campaign, Facebook reach increased by 668 per cent, peaking with the Overall Winner Announcement post which accumulated 4000 per cent more reactions than TCC’s median post. Likewise, on Instagram, for the first month of the campaign, TCC’s reach increased 297 per cent to 45.5K.

The objective of the campaign was to increase memberships for The Coffee Commune – and ‘Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe’ delivered an increase of 442 per cent in its member community.