Specsavers Skewers Copywriters In New Work From TBWA\Melbourne
Specsavers is back with a new OOH campaign via TBWA\Melbourne that sees a fresh twist on its beloved sight gag. This time the “copywriter” had a ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ moment due to poor eyesight when writing the copy for the latest ad campaign.

Entitled “Typo Errorz” and appearing on large format digital sites across Australia, eagle eyed pedants will no doubt spot the “accidental” grammar and spelling mistakes.

The new campaign follows the success of last year’s national OOH transit and in centre media campaign which saw the media vendors “install” the Specsavers ads upside down on bus sides and digital in centre panels.

“Last year the OOH campaign received lots of attention. The marketing team received calls, emails, and tags on social media from our store partners and members of the public telling them our ads had been “installed” incorrectly. Luckily, we were all in on the joke,” said Shaun Briggs, director of marketing planning, Specsavers ANZ.

“Simple yet effective, we are looking forward to the reaction to the latest campaign, which brings our brand tagline to life in a fresh and irreverently playful way. It’s a gentle reminder to Aussies of all ages to look after their eye health while also making them smile. The campaign illustrates that no matter what type of work you do, good grammar and eyesight can make a big difference,” added Briggs.

Celebrating 15 years of ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ in Australia newly appointed creative agency TBWA\Melbourne has now become part of the brand legacy with this new creative execution.  

Ricci Meldrum, managing director, TBWA\Melbourne adds “We’ve always had a huge love and respect for the famous ‘Should’ve’ brand tagline, so naturally we’re thrilled to be working with the Specsavers team on giving it a new lease on life. We’re excited to see it out in the world. It’s been a whole lot of fun”.

The campaign is live on large format sites across NSW, VIC, QLD, WA and SA.

Credits:

Creative Agency: TBWA\Melbourne

Media Agency: Initiative

Specsavers:

Jane Hoban, Trading Director ANZ

Shaun Briggs, Director of Marketing Planning ANZ

Goran Majstorovic, Head of Brand Creative ANZ

Anri McHugh, Head of Brand Planning & PR ANZ

Joanne Dixon, Senior Marketing Manager, Brand Creative ANZ

Elizabeth Hoffman, Marketing Manager, Brand Creative ANZ




