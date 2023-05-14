Snap Poaches Quantium’s Tony Keusgen For Managing Director ANZ Role

Snap has appointed Tony Keusgen as managing director Australia and New Zealand.

Keusgen was most recently Quantium’s global chief customer officer. Prior to that, he had spent more than a decade with Google and held a number of roles in the ANZ region, including managing director of both Indonesia and New Zealand, and head of technology ANZ.

Keusgen will start his new role immediately and will be based in Sydney. He will lead Snap’s business across Australia and New Zealand, being responsible for setting and executing the local strategy and overseeing Snap’s business operations across both markets.

“Tony is an accomplished tech industry leader with a deep knowledge of the ANZ market and a track record of creating impact across the region,” said Snap’s APAC President, Ajit Mohan.

“Our business is experiencing significant growth in APAC and I couldn’t be happier to have a proven talent like Tony on board to lead our business across Australia and New Zealand, one of our most critical markets in the region, supporting our partners, accelerating revenue growth and providing leadership to our local teams”.

“Snap has always had a reputation for doing things differently, from pioneering visual communication and ephemeral messaging to bringing augmented reality mainstream,” added Keusgen.

“That DNA of innovation is at the heart of what made this role so compelling. I’m thrilled to be joining a company creating products that make things better, and taking on the challenge of further unlocking the incredible opportunity for Snap in ANZ. I’m also excited to expand the local team and build on the success of Snapchat in these markets, which has a growing and engaged community, including more than 7.5 million people in Australia”.

Snap has also appointed Ellie Rogers as its ANZ sales director. Rogers had been Meta’s industry director ANZ for the last ten years, managing agency sales teams at Facebook and Instagram and will join Snap on May 22, reporting to Keusgen.

“Ellie is highly regarded across the industry and brings an enormous depth of understanding of the media agency sector. She’ll be an invaluable asset both to Tony’s team and our partners across Australia and New Zealand,” added Mohan.