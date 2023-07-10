Snap Now Lets Everyone Put A Link-In-Bio, Not Just Brands

Snap has announced a new partnership with Linktree that will let anyone using its Snapchat photo-sharing app put a link in their bio.

Previously, only brands and Snap Stars — the biggest creators on Snapchat and part of a special program — were able to put a link in their bio to a different site or platform.

The partnership with Linktree had originally been announced in April but it has now rolled out the new tech and will let anyone with a public profile add the link. Though, Snap only allows users over 18 to create a public profile.

The link-in-bio will also work the other way, with users able to plop an “Add me on Snapchat” button to their Linktree landing page.

With this integration, Linktree is also offering three months of Linktree Pro. Premium subscriptions include extra features like email and phone number collection, embedding the latest tweets and YouTube videos and NFT lock.

Snap has been on a mission lately to arrest its financial woes by making its ad product more compelling for brands. Its most recent financial results showed a seven per cent drop in revenue with the company bemoaning economic headwinds and changes to the way it measures campaign success. This is despite earlier indications that traffic to Snap’s ad buying service was up by 127.5 per cent year-over-year in April.

However, the roll-out of this new Linktree integration and recent changes to its revenue-sharing system for creators show that the company might be looking to make up lost ground on its social rivals.