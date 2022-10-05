Snap and Rufus powered by Initiative Turn Harbour Bridge into Númenor from Lord of the Rings

Rufus powered by Initiative has launched a new campaign with Snap to promote the first season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, that turns Sydney Harbour into fantasy island kingdom Númenor.

Rufus powered by Initiative is Amazon’s dedicated media and communications agency working across retail, device, Flex, Amazon Web Services and Prime Video, and the new campaign with Snap is a first for Australia.

Snapchat users will be able to use the company’s “Landmarker” technology, enabling fans to visualise Númenor, an island kingdom located to the west of Middle-earth, through Augmented Reality (AR).

The takeover is set to start on Friday 14 October while other Snapchat AR experiences promoting the series will run from 6-22 October. Fans of The Rings of Power can visit the iconic Harbour Bridge and watch in awe as the entire structure is transformed to the entrance of Númenor, which was brought to life for the very first time in Prime Video’s epic series. In a matter of seconds, the Harbour Bridge Pylons will turn to statues of Númenor.

“Our aim was to offer Tolkien fans new and existing an opportunity to engage with the epic series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Through Snapchat’s Landmarker technology, we have been able to celebrate the series through new and innovative technology and continued to forge connections between two worlds. We’re grateful for the opportunity with Prime Video and Snapchat to bring to life this first-to-market opportunity for Australian customers,” says Sarah Moore, Rufus powered by Initiative’s digital director.

While this new campaign is a first for Australia, Snap’s Landmarker technology experiences have been created to support other major events in London, Paris, New York, Mumbai, and Singapore. Powered by 3D reference models of the Landmarker’s architecture, Snapchat’s Landmarker technology enables AR experiences which transform the world’s most iconic landmarks and allow Snapchatters to experience them like never before.