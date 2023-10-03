SMI Data: Women’s World Cup Gives August Ad Spends A Handy Kickalong

SMI Data: Women’s World Cup Gives August Ad Spends A Handy Kickalong
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Australia’s media agency market received a further boost from the FIFA Women’s World Cup in August, with SMI’s data showing higher TV Streaming and Direct Subscription TV ad spend in a market that was back 5.5 per cent against last year’s record level of August ad spend.

Among the major media outdoor was again the best performer with bookings up 4.8 per cent to a record August total, while total digital ad spend grew 0.5 per cent to also be at a record level for August. Among other media, printed newspapers did well with bookings to metropolitan newspaper titles up 1.1 per cent year-on-year.

SMI AU/NZ managing director Jane Ractliffe said the result also reflected the impact of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the value of bookings to TV Streaming services lifting 14.3 per cent year-on-year and direct bookings to Subscription TV channels growing 14.7 per cent.

“The vast majority of growth among the BVOD and Subscription TV services was within the sports- related content, with Optus’ streaming service quadrupling ad spend year-on-year and Foxtel’s Kayo platform doubling bookings (from a higher base),’’ she said.

“And the impact was also clear within the product category data with ad spend from sports-related advertisers up 44 per cent year-on-year and gambling ad spend lifting 21 per cent with most of that higher gambling ad spend now moving to digital publishers as TV spend declines.’’

Lower government category ad spend continues to weigh on the market with the total back 30 per cent in August to again be the largest decline. But Automotive Brand advertising continues to rebound (+9.6 per cent YOY), while Insurance demand lifted 12.9 per cent and ad spend from the Movies/Cinema/Theme Parks category soared 63.3 per cent.

And calendar year-to-date results show the market back just 2.7 per cent from the record spend levels seen over the same eight months last year. Ractliffe said it was also worth noting a higher level than usual of late July bookings has now turned ad demand for that month positive (+2.5 per cent to now be at a record July total), resulting in ad spend for the first two months of the financial year to be back just 1.7 per cent against last year’s record level.

Meantime, Guideline SMI has also announced it will host its first Ad Spend Forecast Webinar to provide the market with their insights on likely ad demand trends for 2024.

“As we’re now in the key media budgeting period, it’s important for the market to gain clarity on future ad demand so everyone can plan effectively,’’ Ractliffe said.

“Guideline SMI now has more than 16 years of monthly ad spend data in our databases and we have more than five years of experience in collecting and analysing the market’s Forward Pacings data so we are ideally positioned to provide the most robust forecasts.’’

The webinar, to be held on October 12, will detail forecasts for all major media and key product categories. Tickets are available at this link: https://lnkd.in/grbhzGX4.




Please login with linkedin to comment

SMI Data

Latest News

EAT Unveils Vision To Make Ageism A Non-Issue For The Next Generation
  • Marketing

EAT Unveils Vision To Make Ageism A Non-Issue For The Next Generation

The Experience Advocacy Taskforce (EAT) is calling for the media and advertising industry to take immediate action and work towards making ageism a non-issue for the next generation of industry professionals. Using Global Ageism Awareness Day (October 7) as a platform to raise awareness of the existence and impact of ageism in Australia’s media and […]

Indie Full Service Agency Apparent Makes Three Senior Hires
  • Media

Indie Full Service Agency Apparent Makes Three Senior Hires

Independent full service agency, Apparent, continues to strengthen its integrated offering with the appointment of three specialist senior team members. Jennifer Greatrex joins Apparent as group account director leading the global Google Cloud Portfolio. With experience in bringing the power of creativity and strategic insight into all campaigns and programs, she has worked in the […]

Roy Morgan: Aussies Shopping Around For Their Insurance As Cost Of Living Bites
  • Marketing

Roy Morgan: Aussies Shopping Around For Their Insurance As Cost Of Living Bites

New data from Roy Morgan shows as Australians have faced increasing cost of living pressures over the last two years fewer are automatically renewing their household insurance policies (a market of nearly 29 million policies) while an increasing number are approaching other companies and considering switching compared to two years ago. In the year to […]

Hearts & Science Feeling Good About New Client Win
  • Marketing

Hearts & Science Feeling Good About New Client Win

Hearts & Science has been appointed media agency for Cleaver’s Organic, part of one of Australia’s leading organic meat businesses, Hewitt Foods. Hearts will further launch the Cleaver’s Organic brand into the Australian market with its new positioning, ‘Meat you’ll feel good about’. The agency will undertake all media strategy, planning and buying across ATL and digital channels. […]

B&T Awards The Work: Best Digital Campaign Sponsored By Twitch
  • Advertising

B&T Awards The Work: Best Digital Campaign Sponsored By Twitch

It’s hard to believe digital was once an outlier category. Then, we reasoned, such was its ubiquity there was no point having digital as a category at all. The outrage was real! Now, with no physical barriers other than their creative minds, the shortlisted work for the B&T Awards for Best Digital Campaign presented by […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
The Best Clients Are The Ones That Don’t Know What They Want
  • Opinion

The Best Clients Are The Ones That Don’t Know What They Want

Ben Skelsey (lead image) is APAC managing director at global creative consultancy Huge. In this guest post, Skelsey takes a long look at the current state of the client-agency relationship and offers some exciting options… We’ve all been there: The client wants a new campaign, a new website, a new widget, and your team thinks […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Strength To Give Launches “There’s No One Like Me” National Brand Campaign, Via Supersolid
  • Campaigns

Strength To Give Launches “There’s No One Like Me” National Brand Campaign, Via Supersolid

The Australian Bone Marrow Donor Registry has released its first campaign for its public-facing brand, Strength to Give, led by independent creative agency Supersolid. The nationwide effort aims to address the critical shortage of stem cell donors in Australia by recruiting three per cent of the eligible donor population aged 18-35. For many critically ill […]

Gen8 Launches To Help Business Become Generative AI-ready
  • Marketing

Gen8 Launches To Help Business Become Generative AI-ready

Generative AI strategy consultancy, GEN8, is poised to reshape the way businesses, marketers, and agencies work as it officially enters the market. GEN8 provides generative AI strategy, training and governance advisory to complex teams across APAC; turning new ways of working into new cutting-edge advantages. Soft-launching in May, inaugural clients include Grab, Southeast Asia’s super […]

TorchMedia expands Canberra Light Rail network
  • Marketing
  • Media

TorchMedia expands Canberra Light Rail network

Australia’s leading Transit Media specialist, TorchMedia, has today announced the expansion of its premium Canberra Light Rail portfolio, growing from five to nine stations covering the city’s entire light rail network.

Sparrow Chats With Pat Crowley
  • Media

Sparrow Chats With Pat Crowley

Grab the tissues! B&T does warn this will be a tough read. But you can lighten the load at the GoFundMe link.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Spotify Renews The Inspired Unemployed For Another Season
  • Marketing

Spotify Renews The Inspired Unemployed For Another Season

Spotify has signed Spotify Original podcast, The Inspired Unemployed, for another season. Since launching the podcast with Spotify in 2021, the unstoppable duo behind The Inspired Unemployed, Matt Ford and Jack Steele, have continued to bring a weekly dose of banter, humorous yarns, and raw and vulnerable conversations to the Spotify airwaves. Making their mark in the entertainment industry, the […]

Jonesy & Amanda Announce Live Stage Show
  • Marketing

Jonesy & Amanda Announce Live Stage Show

Get ready for a night of entertainment and nostalgia as WSFM’s beloved Breakfast duo, Jonesy & Amanda, commemorate an incredible 18 years on air together with a special iHeartLIVE event, “An Evening with Jonesy & Amanda.” This exciting, one-off stage show will take place on Thursday, November 23rd, starting at 7:00 PM at the Sydney […]

A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. The host, an African American man in a stunning gold blazer, asks the contestants quiz trivia questions to see who will win the grand prize! The participants hold their hands over their buzzers to signal they have the answer.
  • Media

Friday Trivia Time!

Sure, hardly any of you actually did it last week, but B&T set to persevere with our new adland trivia thingamabob.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine