SMI Data: January Ad Spends Down 10% YOY, As Government Spends Evaporate

SMI Data: January Ad Spends Down 10% YOY, As Government Spends Evaporate
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Australia’s media agency market has again battled against a record prior year period and eroding Government category ad spend post COVID with the value of January ad demand falling 10 per cent year-on-year to $542.6 million.

But that total is still the second highest January ad spend in SMI history, with last year’s astonishing growth mostly due to an Australian Open broadcast fuelled by the success of Ash Barty and a strong stream of COVID-related advertising.

But SMI AU/NZ managing director Jane Ractliffe said the trend in Government ad spend has since changed significantly with the total back 48 per cent year-on-year in January as the need for Governments to promote COVID messaging has reduced.

“The unusually high level of Government category ad spend that SMI has been reporting across the past two years had to return to a more normal level once the COVID threat eased, and that’s now happening,’’ she said.

“The SMI data shows how much the Government category has buoyed the market with the category’s decline of $25 million representing almost half the total market decline this month. And when we remove Government spend from the data we see Outdoor ad spend grew by 5.1 per cent, Radio bookings rose by 2.4 per cent and Cinema’s growth jumped to 66 per cent.’’

Ractliffe said the Government decline also disguised strong gains among other product categories in January, with ad spend within the largest category of Retail growing 8.7 per cent year-on-year, Insurance advertising became the second largest this month after lifting 12 per cent and Travel ad spend continued to soar with the total up 64 per cent in January.

Among the key media, Digital ad spend fell for the second consecutive month in January despite higher spend to Streaming Sites due to the Australian Open.

But Programmatic and Social Media ad spend continue to decline. TV was also back – mostly due to the huge prior year period – Outdoor ad spend was stable and Cinema and Magazines both reported strong double digit growth.

And the Australian ad market remains strongly in record territory across the seven months of the current financial year with ad demand up 1.9 per cent to $5.2 billion mostly due to huge growth in the Automotive Brand and Travel categories.

At this level, the ad market is more than $500 million larger than it was at the same time in the pre-COVID 2019/20 period. Outdoor and Cinema are reporting the strongest FYTD gains as they continue their COVID rebound (+29 per cent and +57 per cent respectively) and Magazine ad spend is up 9.3 per cent with related Digital revenues included. On this basis, Radio/Audio ad spend is also stable.

“We’ve seen the value of the Australian ad market move beyond $9 billion for the first time in the last calendar year, and with the current momentum and with what we’re seeing in SMI’s forward pacings data it looks certain that we’ll further exceed that level in the current financial year,’’ Ractliffe said.

Please login with linkedin to comment

SMI Data

Latest News

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO
  • Marketing

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO

Linktree has added three executives to its global leadership roster: Monica Austin as chief marketing officer; Farnaz Azmoodeh as chief technology officer, and Sam Rogoway as chief product officer. Austin joins Linktree from Calm, the mindfulness app, where she was recently global head of marketing and communications. Prior to Calm, Monica spent four years at […]

In the hands of trees growing seedlings. Bokeh green Background Female hand holding tree on nature field grass Forest conservation concept
  • Advertising

ACCC Launches Greenwashing Investigations Following “Concerning” Environmental Or Sustainability Practices

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has launched a number of investigations into businesses over their environmental claims. The Commission looked into of 247 businesses and found that more than half made “concerning” claims about environmental or sustainability practices. According to the Commission, the cosmetic, clothing and footwear, and food and drink sectors had […]

Despite Growth In Audio Advertising Measurement Challenges Remain
  • Advertising
  • Technology

Despite Growth In Audio Advertising Measurement Challenges Remain

Brands and agencies are funnelling more ad dollars into podcasts and audio streaming platforms than ever before but the industry needs to standardise its measurement practices to truly make the system work. (Lead image L-R: Julian Ho, YouTube; Zac Selby, Dentsu; Matthew Waldbauer, SoundCloud) That was the consensus view of industry insiders at IAB Australia’s […]

Hamish & Andy Return After ‘Government Mandated Break’
  • Media

Hamish & Andy Return After ‘Government Mandated Break’

Hamish and Andy have published their first podcast episode for the year, with the pair’s return coming as their ‘Government Mandate Break’ finally lifts! Hamish Blake and Andy Lee are set for another jampacked year, entertaining their loyal fans and delivering plenty of laughs in the wildly popular Hamish & Andy podcast, produced by LiSTNR. […]

Free Ice Cream And 100K Up For Grabs This Women’s Day From Häagen-Dazs
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Free Ice Cream And 100K Up For Grabs This Women’s Day From Häagen-Dazs

Reuben Mattus made the ice cream, but Rose Mattus made Haagen-Dazs. This International Women’s Day Häagen-Dazs is proud to be celebrating its pioneering female founder with a hundred thousand dollars to support trailblazing women and a whole lot of free scoops. On 8th March, Häagen-Dazs will offer its biggest free scoop giveaway, which will be […]

SBS Adds Four Languages Amid Audio Rebrand
  • Media

SBS Adds Four Languages Amid Audio Rebrand

SBS has added four additional languages to its audio offering as it moves to reflect Australia’s rapidly changing and increasingly diverse society.  The announcement follows an extensive Language Services Review which examined the results of the 2021 Census. The number of Australians using a language other than English at home grew 16 percent to 5.6 […]

TikTok Adds Teen-Focused Screen Time Controls
  • Technology

TikTok Adds Teen-Focused Screen Time Controls

TikTok has added new features to help teenagers keep a handle on their screen time including a daily time limit and screen time dashboards to its Family Pairing feature. Every account held by a user under 18 will automatically be given a 60-minute daily screen time limit. Teens can opt out of the time limit […]

Shot of a group of people toasting with their drinks at a nightclub
  • Media

Study: 20% Of Aussies Use Alcohol Delivery Services To Continue Drinking Post-Pub

A survey of Australian adults who use popular alcohol delivery sites found one in five utilised a service to continue a home drinking session. Services that deliver alcohol directly to the doorstep in as little as thirty minutes can prolong drinking sessions that would have otherwise ended, according to new research. A team led by UNSW Sydney surveyed 1158 […]

Influencer girl blogger talking smartphone,live recording video blog on social network at home.Social media live streaming concept.Focus on the phone, the girl in the background in a blur.
  • Opinion

Trends Were Shaped By Creator Economy Over The Festive Season

In this op-ed, Chandra Sinnathamby, Adobe’s director, digital media B2B strategy & GTM, Asia-Pacific, explains why marketing trends over the busy Christmas shopping period were shaped by creators. The recent festive season was a marketing minefield for brands, with many promoting deep discounts, festive deals, giveaways, gifting and more. But a new trend in marketing […]

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors
  • Media

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors

You've got your B&T Awards, AdNews awards, but everyone knows winning the office footy tipping is the true accolade.

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN

Exceptional ALIEN launches first multimedia partnership with South African Tourism – featuring the exceptional creators Mick Fanning, Kevin Richardson, Ndaba Mandela, Mick Fanning, Uncle Waffles and more. Ten exceptional creators share their personal “Travel Playbooks” for their favourite South African destinations.  Exceptional ALIEN has collaborated with South African Tourism to offer access to the destination’s […]