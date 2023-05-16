“Signing Like The Rent Was Due!” Watch As Sign Language Interpreter Performs Voyager’s Song To Eurovision Crowd

Eurovision 2023 has been run and won again for another year with Sweden taking home the ultimate prize via performer Loreen’s song “Tattoo”.

Meanwhile, Australia’s entrant, Perth synth metal band Voyager, did the nation proud coming home a respectable ninth with their song “Promise”. Watch the performance at the end of this article.

Being the all-inclusive competition that it is, footage of a sign language expert interpreting Voyager’s song to the Eurovision crowd has now surfaced and, as you can see, it’s almost as entertaining and energetic as the actual performance itself.

Social media users soon took to broadcaster SBS’s social media page to praise the unidentified man’s efforts.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t love Eurovision more than I do, this comes into my feed,” said one fan.

“Signing like the rent was due!” said another.

Another said: “This is awesome! I’d love to also see something for people who are unable to tolerate the extreme flashing lights. For example, lots of people with epilepsy or who are autistic are unable to watch or attend Eurovision because of it.”

And re-live Voyager’s performance below: