Australian Metal Band Voyager Place 9th At The Eurovision Song Contest

Australia’s Voyager has placed 9th in the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

After taking the win in Semi Final 2, coming first in the public only vote, Voyager competed in the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest overnight in Liverpool. The band took to the stage to perform their epic progressive pop metal track Promise alongside 25 Grand Finalists from competing nations.

The scores of the voting juries and viewing public in 37 countries (including Australia) – and for the first time – the rest of the world, were combined for the official results.

Loreen from Sweden was crowned the winner of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with her song Tattoo being awarded 583 points. This historic win not only marks her second Eurovision title after winning in 2012 with Euphoria, but also makes her the first female to win the song contest twice. Fan favourite Käärijä from Finland took out second place, and Noa Kirel from Israel in third place with her song Unicorn.

Voyager said: “We’re so humbled by all the love and support we’ve received from Australia and the rest of the world throughout this entire experience. Performing at the Eurovision Song Contest has been a dream of ours for such a long time, and to finally have it realised is surreal and life-changing. We’re so grateful for the opportunity to represent not only Australia, but our beautiful home of Western Australia. We’re not going to forget 2023 anytime soon, and we can’t wait to continue this journey with the release of our new album and upcoming tour. Looking forward to seeing all your faces at a show soon.”

For the first time ever, Australia sent a band as our representatives, and not just any band – a band with soaring melodies, masterful riffs, keytar solos, and powerhouse rhythms. Dressed head-to-toe in custom synthsational sequined outfits by Perth-based label Zhivago, with ‘80s staging made complete by a Toyota MR2, Voyager’s electric performance and warm personalities were embraced by Liverpool and the world over, doing Australia proud.

Although their career spans decades, the Eurovision Song Contest in many ways is just the beginning. It’s the perfect launchpad for their upcoming eighth album Fearless in Love which is released on 14 July via Season of Mist, with homecoming tour dates in Australia and Europe to follow.