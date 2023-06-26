Seven Finally Reveals Dr Chris’s New TV Role

Seven has finally revealed what veterinarian Chris Brown will be doing at the channel, when he joins them next month.

The I’m A Celebrity announced he was jumping ship from Network 10 back in February to re-join Seven (where he started his broadcasting career).

The veterinarian will produce and host a spectacular new adventure series (the names is yet to be revealed), taking in some of the most mind-blowing scenery on the planet, all in pursuit of the ultimate animal encounter in the experience of a lifetime.

The award-winning television presenter and author will also host Seven’s new series Dream Home, an inspiring new renovation competition where the great Australian dream is transformed into the great Australian dream home.

Brown said: “To be able to bring my world of animals to life in an original, adventurous and

breath-taking way truly excites me”.

“I can’t wait for the world’s wildlife and the search for Australia’s best Dream Home to land in

our lounge rooms in 2024.” The as-yet-untitled new series and Dream Home will go into production later this year.