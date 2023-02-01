10’s Dr Chris Brown Jumps Ship To Rival Seven

Popular TV presenter Chris Brown has left Network 10 and will be re-joining Seven in July this year. The star began his career at Seven two decades ago when he appeared on Harry’s Practice.

Seven will announce details of Chris’ new projects for Channel 7 and 7plus later this year.

James Warburton & Dr Chris Brown

Seven West Media Managing Director and chief executive officer, James Warburton, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Chris back to Seven. It’s been too long.

“Chris is one of the most popular and recognised people on Australian TV, bringing warmth, intelligence and a great sense of humour to everything he does. We can’t wait to have him on board and to announce the great new content he will star in.”

Growing up in the suburbs of Newcastle NSW with his dad Graeme as the local vet, it seemed logical that Chris would follow in his father’s footsteps. But Chris’ path has been a diverse and interesting one.

After graduating from Sydney University with first-class honours, Chris’ career took a strange turn when he was spotted by a talent scout telling animal stories over a few beers in a pub. He has been telling stories and helping animals on our screens ever since.

From Harry’s Practice to Burke’s Backyard and then Bondi Vet, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, The Living Room, Vet Gone Wild and a regular panellist on The Project, animals and adventure have made Chris one of TV’s hardest-working hosts. Yet, he still finds time to do what he truly loves: working as a vet in the Bondi Junction Veterinary Hospital, surfing, playing some (terrible) guitar and spending time with his dog Buzz and cat Cricket.

Chris said: “I’m not entirely sure my old access pass works but once we get over that hurdle and I’m back from the jungle, I can’t wait to sink my teeth into some exciting new projects in the second half of the year and beyond with Seven.”

From a Network 10 spokesperson: “Chris Brown has provided Australians with warmth and compassion as the resident vet on Bondi Vet, treating animals large and small.

“He has served up a multitude of uplifting, inspiring and hilarious stories with Amanda, Barry and Miguel on The Living Room couch and Chris, along with Julia Morris is contracted to the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which will be back on screens and back in the South African jungle in April.”