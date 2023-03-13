PubMatic Promotes Emily Yri To VP International Marketing

Adtech firm PubMatic has promoted Emily Yri from APAC marketing director to VP international marketing.

Yri will remain based in Singapore but her new role will encompass managing PubMatic’s marketing in Europe and the Middle East, as well as APAC. She joined PubMatic in 2019 to help expand the company’s operations in Southeast Asia, India, Korea, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Emily is a vital part of the global marketing team,” said Johanna Bauman, PubMatic’s CMO.

“The entire PubMatic global organization has benefited from her successful campaigns and initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region, especially her work in key areas such as CTV and mobile advertising. I’m looking forward to seeing Emily expand her impact and put her expertise to play on a global scale.”

“I’m excited to take on this new role as we look to drive more coordination and innovation across our international markets,” said Yri.

“By aligning multiple markets with our global goals we can achieve outsized results. I am looking forward to amplifying the amazing work being done by our APAC and EMEA marketing team and working closely with regional commercial teams as we continue to strengthen relationships with some of the industry’s leading global brands.”