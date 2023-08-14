Powerade Transforms Sydney Harbour Bridge For The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Powerade Transforms Sydney Harbour Bridge For The FIFA Women’s World Cup
    Powerade has unveiled a Snapchat AR lens, transforming the Sydney Harbour Bridge into a perfect pause moment as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 teams gear up for an unmissable semi-final.

    The Augmented Reality lens showcases the ultimate pause moment, with a female footballer swinging from a hammock high above Sydney Harbour Bridge and drinking Powerade, to highlight the power of a PAUSE, to help come back even stronger.

    “The PAUSE is POWER” campaign promotes a more holistic approach to performance that prioritises both physical AND mental readiness, reminding people that taking a PAUSE is not just OK, but an important component to exercise.

    Brought to life through Snap’s Landmarker technology that allows for AR experiences that are more dynamic, useful, and interactive than ever before, the experience will be available from 14 – 20 August, with brand ambassadors on hand to encourage passers-by to participate and enjoy a free Powerade Mountain Blast Zero Sugar as part of the experience.

    The FIFA Women’s World Cup, held for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere, has captured the hearts and minds of football fans across the globe, with records broken across broadcast, ticket sales and performances on the pitch. Powerade, through The Coca-Cola Company, has been a proud supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1991.

    Rommel Fernando, marketing manager, Advanced Hydration at Coca-Cola South Pacific said, “The FIFA Women’s World Cup has grown to become one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and we are proud that our decades long partnership with FIFA promotes the importance of physical performance and mental resilience in all aspects of life. This campaign celebrates the need to refuel, rethink and recharge ahead of the highly anticipated tournament finals.”

