Peter Ford Accuses Peter FitzSimons Of Being “Jealous” Of Alan Jones In Epic Twitter Feud
Media personalities Peter Fitzsimons and Peter Ford are feuding over Alan Jones, of all people. Who knew the Parrot could still cause so much drama?
Like most spats, it all kicked off on Twitter, it started when Fitzsimons tweeted, “I am starting to get worried. where is Jonesy? There were four shows streamed on Facebook b4 Chrissie, and we were promised it would revolutionise the whole media landscape.
“But tomorrow is 1 March, and there has been NOTHING. I think we should be told?”
Of course, Fitzsimons is referring to Alan Jone’s latest venture on Facebook where he has been amassing a community to share his opinions with. However, like Fitzsomon’s pointed out Jones has been quiet since just before Christmas.
It’s also worth noting that FitzSimons has been an outspoken critic of Jones in the past, which considering some of the stuff Jones has said isn’t that shocking. The man knows how to get people talking!
However, here’s where it gets interesting, media personality, Peter Ford replied to his tweet with, “Peter as you well know Alan has been terribly ill all year with multiple surgeries and in enormous pain largely due to blockages in the spinal cord.
“He was in the hospital for seven weeks and now doing rehab. If all this gives you a thrill I’d suggest it says more about you than him.”
And Ford didn’t stop there he then tweeted, “I like Peter. But the fact remains he was a failure on breakfast radio (as opposed to Alan’s long success) and that eats away at him like a cancer.”
Spicy!
Ford also tweeted, “For the record, I don’t know Alan Jones, I have never met him and I never appeared on his radio show. I’m not even a big. fan. But I can spot someone with a sick obsession and I spotted @Peter_Fitz ages ago!”
He then treated everyone on Twitter to a story about Jones falling asleep at a charity – which really was a treat.
Ford Tweeted” “I just realised I have told a lie. I was seated next to Alan many years ago at a charity dinner.
“He fell asleep before the main course was served and nobody woke him up. I wasn’t in the least offended. The event was so dreary I wish I had the ability to do exactly the same!”
The falling asleep story really has nothing to do with anything but did somehow still seem worth sharing.
FitzSimons hasn’t responded not even to the napping story! So he is showing some incredible restraint.
Honestly, the randomness of this feud is what makes it so interesting to watch unfold.
