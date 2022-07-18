Peloton Returns With A Naked Chris Meloni After Axing Chris Noth Ads

Peloton Returns With A Naked Chris Meloni After Axing Chris Noth Ads
Mary Madigan
Mary Madigan
Peloton is back with a new Chris! Chris Meloni, to be specific. after pulling its commercials featuring Chris Noth.

Last year Peloton got the internet talking with its clever ads featuring Chris Noth after his character Mr Big died while using one during the reboot of Sex And The City.

However, Peloton swiftly pulled its viral ad featuring Noth after two women accused the actor of sexual assault.

Now, the brand is back with a brand new Chris and once again going viral.

Law & Order’s Chris Meloni has stripped down for National Nude Day in a new ad for the fitness bike. Meloni, in all his naked glory, is shown working out, and he even says, “Some people think the way I work out is strange!” It’s online clickbait at its finest.

He even tweeted to promote the ad: “Shout out to the wardrobe department on this one. Those socks were amazing.”

It’s a clever move by Pelton. Meloni has been an obsession of the internet for a while and is often referred to as “Zaddy!”

On YouTube, the ad has already racked up over half a million viewers, yes; people are actually seeking out this commercial.

The commercial has quickly gone viral, and the internet is overwhelmed by seeing Meloni in the buff.

 

One thing is for sure Peloton knows how to get people talking.

