Paper Moose Lands Brad Bennett In New Head Of Digital And Experience Design Position

B-Corp Creative agency Paper Moose has appointed Brad Bennett as the head of digital strategy & experience design. In this newly created position he will lead the growing digital team and expand the agency’s strategic offering working alongside James Sykes, head of strategy.

Bennett (pictured) has more than 20 years of experience working in digital and strategy in New York and Sydney. Most recently he was the executive strategy director for Razorfish. Bennett has worked with brands such as Westpac, Google, Qantas and Toyota.

Nick Hunter, CEO and co-founder at Paper Moose, said: “Brad’s background in production, digital, experience strategy and design makes him a thrilling addition to the herd. He’s a key part of the team we’ve been building to continue our double-digit growth and support our client partners with a truly integrated offering.”

On this appointment, Bennett said: “Paper Moose is truly a creative-led agency with a maker ethos. And they walk the walk in terms of social and environmental performance. How rad is that? I’m so excited to be part of this team making some amazing work.”

Paper Moose has recently delivered work for clients such as Australian Ethical, Brighte, OzHarvest, Valiant, UTS, Dexus and Felix.

Outside of the agency Brad runs Jiamini, a charity that provides educational resources to students in southern Tanzania.