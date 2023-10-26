“Our Logo May Be Red, But Our Future Is Green” : New Brand Identity For CouriersPlease

"Our Logo May Be Red, But Our Future Is Green" : New Brand Identity For CouriersPlease
Leading parcel delivery service, CouriersPlease is celebrating 40 years of delivery solutions with a new brand identity and push toward a greener future.

The brand refresh will help CouriersPlease’s positioning as a challenger brand in the competitive delivery industry, paving the way for global expansion and continuing its sustainability efforts, marking an exciting chapter for the company.

The brand refresh includes a new, more contemporary logo and new colourway that will be progressively rolled out across CouriersPlease’s marketing collateral, website, satchels and vans from this month. The logo has a clever new typographic design, with the ‘O’ not only depicting a location point on a map but a head-and-shoulders outline to convey the brand’s people-focused culture. Whether a franchisee, an employee or a customer, CouriersPlease’s people are at the heart of the company.

The new logo will be displayed across all new branding collateral, most notably CouriersPlease’s delivery vans. All new vans will be white, with the new logo displayed on the bonnet, rear window, and both sides of the vehicle. The rear of each van will also feature the company’s sustainability message: Delivering for People and Planet.

“As the industry’s challenger brand, we are continuing our journey in becoming the fastest-growing courier and parcel delivery service in Australia to improve convenience for the retailers and shoppers – but we want to achieve that goal with the environment in mind” said CEO Richard Thame.

“Our logo may be red, but our future is green at CouriersPlease, and we are making every decision with sustainable considerations to boost our attractiveness for retailers with an environmental conscience and to help meet the expectations of customers”.

Besides being Low Co2 certified, CouriersPlease has been building Green Star-standard depots with solar power, reusable water systems and electric vehicle chargers. It is trialling electric vehicle deliveries and rolling out a carbon calculator to track delivery emissions.

CouriersPlease also introduced the rebrand to help reduce costs for franchisees joining the fleet. The previous van design required a yellow vinyl wrap, which was a significant investment for new franchisees Returning to a white van, with the identifiable brand logo, will help save costs without reducing the visibility of the brand.

“The logo on our vans will also feature a QR code that will allow people to directly apply to become a CouriersPlease franchisee. Our vans are our mobile ambassadors, and we want to attract like-minded people to join our team. We are actively growing our territories and franchisee network – currently at 850 and 800 respectively – on the back of our strong ongoing growth in parcel volumes since the pandemic. In the September quarter alone, our volumes grew 25 per cent on the previous year,” Thame said.

The brand refresh is an opportunity for CouriersPlease to launch the company’s new cross-border solution, leveraging the ownership of global post and E-Commerce operator Singapore Post. CouriersPlease will be a worldwide carrier with integrations across ports worldwide, and removing the map of Australia from the logo helps to communicate the company’s global growth ambitions.

The brand is currently being rolled out across depots and fleets in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Perth, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, the Central Coast, Newcastle, Wollongong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Geelong.




