Michael Miller: AI Companies Crave Credibility But It Doesn’t Come For Free
This opinion piece by Michael Miller, executive chairman of News Corp Australia, originally appeared in The Australian.
We are again witnessing a dramatic shift in the digital world – and creators of original journalism and content need to avoid past mistakes which decimated their industries and enabled tech companies to profit from but refuse to pay for the true value of their creativity.
The rapid rise of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be portrayed by some observers as a game-changer for internet search, however it also represents, worryingly, another move by powerful digital companies to develop a new pot of gold to maximise revenues and profit by taking the creative content of others without remunerating them for their original work.
Yes, there is some cautious excitement – but also real concerns – about the emergence of the latest chatbots. These new AI technologies are creating further challenges for governments and regulators who have struggled to keep pace with evolving technology – change that today is lightning fast. By way of example, Netflix took three-and-a-half years to achieve a million users, Spotify five months, Instagram two-and-a-half months yet ChatGPT took just five days.
Chatbots ingest vast amounts of news and information, data and vocabulary to produce human-like responses to queries and can develop computer code at speed.
Up to now, generative AI such as ChatGPT, developed by US company OpenAI, has purported to provide descriptive, contextual answers based on historical information with limited knowledge of the world and events after 2021. As the technology develops and competitors emerge, these AI technologies will seek to improve the answers they provide based also on information happening in real time.
Generative AI, however, will not replace the skills of journalists – to enquire, investigate and develop fresh ideas and thinking; explain how issues and events might influence the future; nor provide an understanding of the emotions, reactions and experiences that mould the decisions in people’s lives or shape the liveability and lovability of communities.
With appropriate guardrails, AI has the potential to become a valuable journalistic resource. It can assist journalists and news media companies to create content and gather facts faster; be more efficient in publishing stories for multiple platforms from print to desktop to mobile to social channels; and accelerate production of video (and this is already happening on TikTok).
In Australia’s many multicultural communities from non-English speaking backgrounds, media brands could reach new audiences by using AI to publish in multiple languages.
Similarly, the technology can enable personalisation whereby products are better tailored for individual needs: consumers can select what content they want to receive, when and how.
However, AI opens up a new digital front and content creators must learn from their past complacency. OpenAI has, for example, quickly established a business worth US$30 billion by using the others’ original content and creativity without remuneration and attribution.
As News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson has defined, there are three aspects to this: (1) training – the AI engines are using professionally crafted journalism content to train themselves to deliver more credible responses; (2) the surfacing and reuse of third party journalism through AI without compensation; and (3) synthesising of aggregated content where they extract the essence of original content for their service.
Without the capacity to access journalism to perform these three tasks, the valuable service offered by generative AI would not be possible. It cannot become, in Robert Thomson’s words, “degenerative AI”. The painful lessons of two decades of digital disruption also mean media companies today will not sit idly by, tolerating the looting of their content. Those days are well gone.
Yes, the rise of these new AI chatbots harks back to when tech giants such as Google and Meta built massive wealth and scale using others’ creativity and original content and monetising it without appropriate compensation to those creators or copyright holders.
Befittingly, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s digital platforms inquiry and introduction of the Federal Government’s News Media Bargaining Code, has recently led to collaborative partnerships with the tech giants that recognises the value of journalism.
Similarly, creators deserve to be rewarded for their original work being used by AI engines which are raiding the style and tone of not only journalists but (to name a few) musicians, authors, poets, historians, painters, filmmakers and photographers. It is feasting on their creativity.
Put simply, AI engines face a fundamental risk to their future success: convincing the public their information is trustworthy and credible and to achieve this, they will have to fairly compensate those who provide the substance for their success.
We are living now in a spam and scam culture. Not a day goes by when Australians are not subject to scamming at an alarming rate via email, SMS, mobile calls or social media. We are also seeing information presented on digital platforms as credible when, in fact, it is fake, twisted or sinister. With the new chatbots, this reality highlights their credibility challenge.
It’s in this era of uncertainty that consumers are returning to brands, journalism and information sources they trust. This is a major reason why great professional journalism and media brands are attracting record audiences.
As a society we are only now starting to debate AI’s social, legal and political ramifications and we do this in the knowledge of having witnessed the damage on businesses and communities caused by the unfettered market power of tech giants.
This time, things must be different. At the birth of the internet, tech startups were effectively given a leave pass from regulation to genuinely innovate. Now as the richest corporations the world has ever seen, there can be no rationale to excuse them from the price of paying for the raw materials they use in their manufacturing process.
For AI companies, this can be a genuine opportunity, not a threat or handbrake. Partnerships through licensing and commercial arrangements with trusted media brands will deliver what they so desperately need for growth and success: credibility.
Article republished courtesy of The Australian.
Please login with linkedin to commentAI michael miller News Corp Australia
Latest News
SMI Data: Ad Market Down YOY As Government Spends Wane, But Demand Still High
Australia’s media agency market reported lower ad demand in February against the huge record high delivered in the same month in 2023, mostly due to a 50 per cent fall in Government category ad spend that has pushed the market back 8.6 per cent. But when Government category bookings are removed the underlying decline is […]
28% Of Australians Will Spend Less On Easter, According To Emarsys 2023 Research
According to Emarsys’ 2023 research that surveyed 1,000 Australians, 28 per cent of Australians expect to spend less on Easter this year, and of these shoppers – 52 per cent cite cost of living crisis to be the main reason for tightening belts. Last year, research indicated 73 per cent of Australians planned to buy easter food, […]
Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX
Zoe Foster Blake’s skincare brand Go-To has distanced itself from shareholder BWX, the house of natural brands on the brink of collapse today. After suffering a staggering statutory loss of $335 million in FY22, BWX has been attempting to refinance its loans with Commonwealth Bank since November. Commonwealth’s agreement to not act on loan breaches […]
Stormy Daniels Pulls Out Of Piers Morgan Interview
News today that Stormy Daniels has pulled out of her Piers Morgan interview. Sadly, Melania Trump hasn't stepped in.
Guide Dogs Australia Launches First TikTok Challenge
Guide Dogs launches its first TikTok challenge. Well, obviously not the dogs themselves, but you know what we mean.
The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales
The BBC’s Deb Tod has been promoted to the newly-created role of director of content partnerships and sales for BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. Here she adds affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of BBC Studios content sales and co-productions in the region. Tod’s role ensures maximum impact […]
Carsales Acquires Aussie Adtech Firm Publift
Carsales puts the foot to the floor and drives off with adtech firm Publift, as B&T exhausts its naff car gags.
Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio
Chris Taylor gives bona fide advice for ABC Radio's woes. As a heads up if you were expecting a laugh over bona fide.
AnalogFolk Appoints Kim Le Gras As Managing Partner
AnalogFolk appoints Kim Le Gras as managing partner and foie le gras at Friday's staff drinks.
Even Tiger Woods Doesn’t Understand Golf’s Rulebook In Witty Work For Bridgestone Golf
It's good to see Tiger back out on the course. Although it's funnier seeing him attacked by his supermodel girlfriends.
Finecast, Wavemaker Bring Total TV Measurement To Addressable TV
Yells of "eureka" out of GroupM's 19th floor window today as Finecast & Wavemaker crack addressable TV measurement.
Sunday TV Ratings: MAFS Tops 1 Million Overnight Viewers, I’m A Celeb Returns
Many viewers thought there was an owl in the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle with many asking "who?" of said celebrities.
Australia’s Biggest Carbon Emitter, AGL Energy, Launches Brand Campaign Via Big Red
Yes, this AGL article comes with some tut-tutting on B&T's part & ignoring of the fact it was made with AGL electricity!
Honner Bolsters Senior Leadership Team
Honner bolsters senior leadership team. Meanwhile, its junior & middle teams remaining a decidedly unbolstered affair.
Hear From All The 30 Under 30 Winners!
It's 30 Under 30 Winners distilling career advice in video form! Watch out for an impromptu 'Rolling In The Deep' too.
“Curious To Know Her Answer!” Pitch Invader’s Marriage Proposal Gets Brutally Poleaxed By Security
Much like the fat dog at a dog show or Ukraine at Eurovision, we're all secretly on the pitch invader's side, aren't we.
Paramount’s Nick Bower: “F1 Is the Sexiest Sport On The Planet Right Now”
Paramount’s Nick Bower declares F1 the "sexiest sport on the planet". Synchronised swimming says "hold my beer".
Study: Advertising & PR Ranked One Of The Happiest Careers; But It’s The Scientists On Top
Study finds adland & PR one of the happiest places to work. Oddly, the nitrous oxide factory failing to get a mention.
Indie Creative Agency Connecting Plots Launches a.glo Platform To Boost Social Effectiveness
Independent creative agency Connecting Plots has launched a platform dedicated to channel-specific advertising for social and digital to increase media efficiency and creative effectiveness. Called “a.glo,” the platform challenges the industry’s old habits and specifically targets the recurring and systematic problem of wasting ad dollars by using creative that isn’t fit for purpose. The new […]
Distilling A Digital-First Campaign With Jack Daniel’s & Yahoo Creative Studios
We love a Jack Daniel's here at B&T. We love it how it makes us phone an ex at 4am to clarify a position from 2018.
Superloop Launches Hilarious Ads For Its New Brand Platform Via Leo Burnett
Leos unveils first work for internet provider Superloop. Confirms it's still switching the office over from Telstra.
GROUND Reboots Offering & Leadership, As TBWA’s Kent Pearson Joins The Team
Changes aplenty at integrated social agency GROUND today. Still sticking with its coffee blend however.
IPG Mediabrands Sails To Victory At The UnLtd Big Splash
IPG Mediabrands tugs at the mainsail & takes to the poop deck, winning UnLtd: Big Splash sailing regatta.
Amanda Spackman Promoted To VP Of Global Strategy For News Corp In New York
Proof once again that good News Corp employees get posted to New York. Bad ones get posted on The Tele.
Digital Out Of Home Is Growing, But It Isn’t Out Of The Woods Just Yet
B&T a lucky attendee at last week's Powering DOOH conference. Luckier still with free cap, notebook & water bottle.
alt/shift/ Announces Senior Management Promotions
Alt/shift/ unveils leadership changes who, judging by press photo, would struggle in any 'who's' tallest' competition.
Have A Free Coffee Inside A Giant Milk Carton Via Scoundrel
B&T can give or take the ubiquitous pop-up, however, it's a whole other matter if it also comes with a freebie.
Tourism Aus’ “G’day” Picks Up Best Animated Short Gong At LA Film Festival
The shrimps are on the barbie today over at Tourism Australia after recent campaign lands prize at LA Film Festival.
Erin Molan To Receive No Damages From Daily Mail Defamation Case
In yet further proof the only winners in any defamation are the lawyers comes this news. And lawyers' Audi dealerships.
NRL & Asahi Beverages Toast To Partnership Renewal
NRL team getting utterly flogged again this year? Why not drown the sorrows with one of Asahi's affiliated booze ranges.
Creative! Strategy! Entrepreneur! Hear From This Year’s 30 Under 30 Winners
It's your 30 Under 30 winners all in video form! B&T apologises for the slurring & belching from our man on the ground.
Roger Federer & Trevor Noah Star in Goofy Switzerland Tourism Ad
Switzerland arguably in dire need of more celebrities, as Roger Federer gets rolled out again for latest tourism ad.
Publicis Acquires Leading Argentinian Digital Agency Practia
Arthur Sadoun declares, "Is this cheque in Euro or Peso?" following Publicis' acquisition of Argentinian digital agency.
Meltwater Tracks Which F1 Australian Grand Prix 2023 Teams Are Favourites
Meltwater crunches data to reveal your F1 winner. Despite the same team & driver dominating for the past three years.
Translator App Spoofs Love Island In One Of The Better April Fool’s Pranks
B&T delivering a world-first exclusive here today - a brand's April Fool's stunt that isn't diabolical on every level.
Thursday TV Ratings: The AFL Pips Gogglebox, As The Drinks Are On Seven
James Warburton's Friday just got a little bit more sunnier, a little bit more long lunchier, as Seven wins Thursday.