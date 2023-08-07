Online Tradie Marketplace Hipages Returns As The Block Sponsor For Fifth Year
Australia’s largest online tradie marketplace, hipages, is returning as a key sponsor on renovation competition reality TV series The Block, marking the fifth consecutive year of the partnership.
As a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and exceptional home transformations, hipages will continue to showcase its motto, “Behind Every Great Home,” throughout the season.
To bring this theme to life, hipages tradie ambassador and former Block contestant, Tom Calleja, will play a pivotal role in providing trusted expertise and support for the five contestant couples appearing on this season.
hipages VP Marketing, Nick Ellery, said:
“I am delighted to announce our new brand ambassador in former contestant Tom Calleja, in line with our fifth consecutive year sponsoring Australia’s beloved lifestyle renovation show, The Block. Throughout the last season, Tom showed Australia his dedication to craft, honesty and good humour which saw him become a true fan favourite. He personifies everything we do at hipages, making this the perfect partnership to support the contestants throughout their renovation journey.”
