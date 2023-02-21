Old iPhone Or New Car? Sealed First-Gen iPhone Sells For $90,000!

A sealed first-generation iPhone has sold at auction for a staggering US$63,000 (around AU$91,000) in a new record for the now-rare smartphone.

The phone was sold, with complete, unopened packing, by LCG Auctions on 19 February. Experts had expected that the phone would attract a winning bid of around US$50,000 (around AU$72,000) but they were miles off.

In August, a sealed iPhone soled for US$35,000 and another in October went for US$39,339.

This iPhone, however, was originally owned by Karen Green who received it as a gift from friends way back in 2007. But, presumably to her chagrin at the time, the phone only worked on the AT&T network — she was a Verizon customer.

As such, the phone went into storage and did not see the light of day until 2019. Green had it valued at the time for US$5,000 but decided, in remarkable foresight, to hold onto it.

Green said that she plans to use her Steve Jobs-inspired windfall to raise funds for a new business.

The original iPhone looks decidedly quaint compared to modern smartphones. It had a 2-megapixel camera, a 320×480 resolution, 3.5-inch display, and 2G connectivity.