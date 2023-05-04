News Corp Pays Tribute To King Charles’s Coronation

To celebrate the historic coronation of King Charles III the nation’s key state-based and digital mastheads will publish special editions and feature rolling coverage across this weekend.

On Saturday May 06, The Daily Telegraph (NSW), Herald Sun (VIC), The Courier-Mail (QLD) and The Advertiser (SA) will explain the pomp and protocol and preview what people can expect while watching from home. In addition, Australia’s number one news site news.com.au will feature rolling coverage including a live stream of the coronation, on-the-ground analysis and video from staff reporters in London.

The team will live blog from Saturday and cover all the key moments on and off platform. News.com.au’s royal expert Daniela Elser will also be on hand to decode all the things people might have missed in proceedings. The mastheads’ journalists will bring to life all the colour as millions gather in London to witness the royal moment, along with a look back at the life of the boy destined to be king. Plus, a look at his extraordinary coronation regalia – the garments and jewels that make him the billion-dollar king. And on Sunday May 07, The Sunday Telegraph (NSW), Sunday Herald Sun (VIC), The Sunday Mail (QLD) and The Sunday Mail (SA) will publish a 16-page souvenir special in digital and print, giving readers a front row seat to the coronation.

From the who’s who at the ceremony to the iconic balcony appearance, the special edition will capture all the colour from the streets of London and the memorable moments of the historical event. Plus, royal photographer Arthur Edwards exclusively shares his all-time favourite pictures of King Charles. National executive editor Peter Blunden said audiences would see the most comprehensive coverage being rolled out over the weekend to cover the occasion.

“Our newsrooms will provide readers with all of the memorable moments as our on-the-ground reporters cover the coronation of King Charles III,” Blunden said. “Along with the special souvenir editions, audiences will also be able to stay up-to-date with our minute-by-minute digital coverage across all of the mastheads.”

A one-off commemorative magazine celebrating His Majesty’s coronation is also being produced capturing all the highlights from the special day. It will provide an in-depth look at the life of King Charles III with features marking his early years, royal tours of Australia, family and his passions. The 100-page full gloss magazine will be available from May 17 for $9.95 at participating supermarkets and newsagents.