New Mitsubishi Electric Campaign From Paper Moose Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Mitsubishi Electric have launched a new summer air conditioning campaign and brand platform via B Corp agency Paper Moose.

There are few feelings as special as walking into a well-air-conditioned room. A wave of relaxation and calm washes over. It’s a feeling that’s more than the sum of its parts.

Paper Moose’s first campaign for Mitsubishi Electric works to portray this feeling — relaxing in air-conditioned bliss as the weight of the day’s travails slip away. It’s the kind of elevated experience that accompanies a product at the upper end of the spectrum.

The new campaign is also the first appearance of Mitsubishi Electric’s new brand platform, A Life More Electric, which will unite its consumer and commercial product lines in Australia and help separate the brand from competitors.

“Mitsubishi Electric’s industry insights and collaborative spirit were a terrific asset throughout our creative journey. We’re immensely proud of what we’ve created together and can’t wait for Australian audiences to respond to the campaign’s rad simplicity and divergence from category norms,” said Brad Bennett, head of customer success at Paper Moose.

“We were actively challenged by Paper Moose to create a platform to distinguish a life more electric and elevate our brand and product. This creative concept establishes a new and vibrant partnership with our customers so they can visualise the comfort of a Mitsubishi Electric air conditioner,” said Jessica Millard, marketing & communications manager, Mitsubishi Electric.

The campaign is live now on Free-to-air, BVOD, Digital, OOH and Radio.

