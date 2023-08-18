M&C Saatchi & Tourism Australia Use Matilda’s Loss To Promote “Unbeatable” Holidays To The Poms

M&C Saatchi & Tourism Australia Use Matilda’s Loss To Promote “Unbeatable” Holidays To The Poms
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
We may not have snagged the win on Wednesday, but Australia certainly has the better holidays.

At least, that’s what Tourism Australia has declared via its new Women’s World Cup ad following the 3-1 defeat the Matildas suffered against the English Women’s football team – or the Lionesses, as they’re known.

The campaign features a picture of the Come and Say G’day brand ambassador with some female beach footballers alongside the line: “At least our holidays are unbeatable. Well done England. Come and say g’day.”

The ads began following the match and will run across national UK media, including The TimesThe Telegraph and Metro and in select digital out-of-home locations across London, Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham for 48 hours.

“The friendly rivalry between Australia and England is best seen on the sporting field and with all eyes on today’s momentous match between our two nations, this is the perfect moment to playfully remind England fans that although the whistle didn’t go our way, Australia’s holidays remain unbeatable,” Sally Cope, Tourism Australia’s regional general manager for UK and Northern Europe, said.

“The tactical placements showcase the knockout landscapes in Australia and extend a warm invitation to millions of England fans to come and say g’day.”

M&C Saatchi Sydney created the strategic concept alongside Tourism Australia’s Studio who produced the creative. Media was handled by UM.

Flashing the new ad on LinkedIn, Tourism Australia said that it was “Bursting with pride.”

“Although the final whistle didn’t go our way, our mighty #matildas have made history in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ showcasing true Aussie grit against our mates the #Lionesses,” Tourism Australia wrote.

“With every match, they ignited our national spirit, setting the crowd atmosphere ablaze with unmatched energy. Chin up, #Aussies – at least our holidays are unbeatable! Rematch soon, #Lionesses? 🏆⚽”

Check out our previous coverage of the Women’s World Cup ‘Come and Say G’Day’ campaign here.

Tourism Australia

