Mango Melbourne Promotes Alex Lefley To GM, Nabs Thinkerbell’s Emily Perry As Group Account Director

Mango Communications Melbourne has elevated Alex Lefley (right in lead image) into the position of general manager, charged with leading and growing DDB Group’s PR agency in Victoria.

Lefley joined Mango in 2020 as Managing Partner, and since then, has been instrumental in the agency’s growth, winning clients including Funlab, New Balance, and Asahi. Lefley brings nearly two decades of experience to the role, across agencies including Hill + Knowlton London and Edelman. He also spent six years as a guest lecturer at the University of Melbourne.

As general manager, Lefley will run DDB’s earned media, influencer engagement, and experiential offering, as well as delivering integrated work for both Mango and DDB clients.

The agency has also appointed Emily Perry (left in lead image) as group account director to work across the Mango client portfolio including Funlab, Vodka Cruiser and HAG. She joins Mango Melbourne’s leadership team from Thinkerbell, where she was lead thinker – earned. Perry also spent four years at Eleven.

DDB Group Melbourne managing director Mike Napolitano said: “Alex’s promotion to General Manager is a testament to his passion and leadership. Since joining three years ago, Alex has brought some fantastic clients into DDB Group and elevated our PR approach – he knows how to bake PR thinking into the strategic and creative process, and help make truly integrated, famous work.”

Lefley said: “I couldn’t be happier to take on this role as the highly talented Mango Melbourne goes from strength to strength. Especially when it coincides with the addition of Emily, who embodies what it means to be both talented and nice. Her passion for the craft, ability to view client challenges through a strategic and creative lens, and experience across a range of brands is second to none.”

Emily Perry said: “I’ve watched Mango from the sidelines and have been impressed. Hearing Alex’s vision for the agency, I knew I wanted to be part of it. I can’t wait to start working with the Mango and wider DDB team to make brilliant work and have a great time doing it.”