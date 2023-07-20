Krysia Bonkowski Appointed As Editor-In-Chief Of delicious.

    News Corp Australia today announced the appointment of Krysia Bonkowski as editor-in-chief of delicious.

    Bonkowski, currently editor of delicious., has been with the brand since October 2021 and steps into her new role as editor-in-chief immediately. She will continue to report to editorial director of Premium Food, Travel and Health Kerrie McCallum.

    McCallum said she was delighted to promote Bonkowski to this role. “Krysia is highly experienced in the world of food and travel, and a wonderful person to hand my well-worn knife and fork to,” she said.

    “While I continue my role as editorial director of delicious., Krysia stepping up and taking on this new challenge allows me to focus on expanding the company’s premium food, travel and health portfolios.”

    Bonkowski has written about food, drinks, travel and lifestyle for more than a decade. Prior to joining delicious., Bonkowski was editor of several high-profile travel and lifestyle publications including Virgin Australia Magazine.

    Bonkowski said: “It’s an honour to be entrusted with a legacy brand the calibre of delicious.. Kerrie and Fiona have built an incredible team, and I’m so excited about what we can achieve together as delicious. enters a new period of growth.”

    Managing director Food, Travel and Health Fiona Nilsson: “Krysia is an experienced and talented editor with a deep understanding of the delicious. brand. Her appointment reflects our continued focus on growth.

    “We are investing in the brand, from video, digital and the magazine, right through to events and even a product range to meet the needs of a highly engaged delicious. audience. I have every confidence that Krysia is the right person to lead delicious. and its next stage of development.”

