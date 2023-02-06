Howatson+Company Again Raids CHEP For New Chief Experience Officer

Nicole Flinton-Ferraro (lead image) has joined Howatson+Company as chief experience officer.

Chris Howatson, Howatson+Company’s founder and CEO said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Nic, firstly with her as a client, and then inside the agency. She’s brilliant, always positive and leads by example. We’re very lucky to welcome her to Howatson+Co – a week in, it feels like she’s already been here for a year.”

Flinton-Ferraro will be based in Melbourne, where Howatson+Company bases its technology and media centres of excellences.

Flinton-Ferraro said: “I am extremely excited to be joining Howatson+Company. It’s such a privilege to be reunited with Howie & Renee and to work alongside the brilliantly talented people that make up this very special agency. I’ve been blown away by the clarity of the agency vision and culture, it permeates the offices. You can feel it every day in the people and the work. Not to mention the epic clients that I am going to be working with.”

Prior to joining Howatson+Company, Flinton-Ferraro was chief experience officer at CHEP for three years, where she took the CX, UX and service design capabilities from strength to strength. During this time, Flinton-Ferraro was the strategic lead on Samsung, Australia’s largest account consolidated within one agency. Prior to that, she led customer marketing teams and scaled personalisation programmes across Bupa and AGL.

Earlier this month the agency announced Domain as their first new client win for 2023.