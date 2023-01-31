Howatson+Company Opens The Door To Domain’s Creative

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Domain Group has moved its creative account to Howatson+Company after a pitch process. In addition to brand and creative services, Howatson+Company will also support the enablement of marketing technology and customer experience, as Domain Group accelerates its personalisation capability.

Rebecca Darley, chief marketing officer, Domain Group said: “We thoroughly enjoyed the process with Howatson+Company, who demonstrated strong capability to deliver on our ambitious customer vision and brand evolution. I’m very passionate about strategic business partnering and I’m thrilled to have the H+Co team work alongside our teams to elevate our capability even further, bringing to life our marketplace strategy.”

Chris Howatson, founder and CEO, Howatson+Company added “This is a proud moment for H+Co. We were inspired by Domain’s vision, their expansive ecosystem of property services and the kindness and ambition of their people. To join their team is a privilege”.

The Domain win is an early present for Howatson+Company – the agency celebrates its second birthday on the 20th February. 

