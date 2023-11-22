From Barbie To Taylor Swift: These Were The Top 6 Cultural Moments That Shaped 2023
2023 has been a massive year with huge shifts in the cultural landscape that have had a flow-on effect on the advertising and media landscape.
Warning: this article discusses rape, sexual assault, domestic violence and murder.
The Me Too movement. Elon Musk buying Twitter. The Death of Princess Diana. September 11th 2001. These massive cultural moments shaped history, changing the way we look at the world. 2023 was no different. Cultural phenomena across the sporting, political and pop culture fields shaped our conversations and impacted our content in unprecedented ways.
So, without further ado, in no particular order, here are the top six cultural moments that shaped 2023:
Women’s World Cup
It would be impossible to make a list of this nature without including the Matilda’s historic run to the Fifa Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals. When the year kicked off, most of us saw the Women’s World Cup was nothing but another sporting competition you probably wouldn’t watch and a line of merch from CottonOn. But as the games kicked off in July, so did Matilda fever in Australia and around the world.
From local pubs to international sports bars, Matilda’s games were watched by up to 11 million people, with stadiums selling out and merch flying off the shelves quicker than you can say, Sam Kerr. It would be next to impossible to find an Australian who doesn’t remember where they were during that epic 20-penalty shootout that raised more heart rates than the entire season of A-League put together.
There is no doubt that the so-called “Matilda effect” shaped the future of female sport in this country, but it also united the country, bringing us all together through the love of sport.
The players reached icon status in no time, with social media followership soaring and fans going out of their way to find specific player kits. What followed was a golden opportunity for advertisers who were quick to answer the call. Matilda’s superstars quickly became in-demand partners for campaigns for everything from finance and telecommunications to sports and hygiene brands.
One of the most successful ads was from Uber and the Red Cross, which saw Sam Kerr donate Australian Red Cross to raise funds for vulnerable communities.
View this post on Instagram
Voice Referendum
In the early days of Anthony Albanese’s term as Prime Minister, he announced that he would lead Australia to a historic referendum, the first in over 20 years. The referendum asked Australians if they would support the altering of the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
What ensued was vicious debate from all sides of the political landscape, with Yes voters accusing No voters of racism and No voters appealing to those who hadn’t made their minds up to simply vote no.
Brands jumped onto the campaign at a rapid rate, with many picking their side and throwing support behind one side or the other. A Daily Aus study found that of Australia’s biggest companies, 19 support a Yes vote, with 12 of these having donated to the Yes campaign. 18 were found not to have a position, and 13 either declined to comment or didn’t reply.
Public support for the vote was the loudest among advertising, with big brands like Origin Energy, Qantas, Westpac and Woolworths openly supporting the YES campaign. Sports organisations also jumped on the bandwagon, with the AFL, NRL and Rugby Australia, among others, all throwing their support behind the campaign.
Outside of brand support, Political Parties/Industry Associations/Unions showed the largest percentage of advertising revenue growth of any product category. This category reported a 72% year-on-year increase in ad spend in September, with TV, Outdoor and Radio gaining the majority of the extra ad spend.
Ultimately, at the end of the vote that divided the nation, the NO vote won unanimously, with only 39.94% of Australians voting YES.
Barbie Movie
The Barbie Movie had long been teased, with the first images of Margot Robbie as the iconic doll appearing in April of 2022. In July 2023, Barbie hit the cinemas, and Barbiemania hit the world.
Internationally, brands jumped on the trend, everything from shoes to clothes to stationary and everything in between; you couldn’t walk past a store without spotting Barbie’s trademark pink logo.
The film also started critical conversations about female empowerment, the patriarchy (surprisingly not about horses), death and the impact the Barbie brand has had on pop culture, women and the world as a whole.
The success of the movie can largely be attributed to the massive $150 million marketing budget – one of the biggest in Hollywood history. In fact, the positive reception for the film was so widespread it broke box office records in its first days, making a staggering $162 million in its inaugural weekend.
Outside of the revenue from the film itself, Mattel achieved further success, seeing sales of Barbie Dolls increase by 25% after the release of the film. The company has also gone on to create a line of dolls based on the film’s “Weird Barbie” character, and one of the original songs, “I’m Just Ken,” has since been nominated for a Grammy.
World Pride Sydney
Sydney has always been respected for its world-class Mardi Gras celebrations in February of each year. But, when it was announced that Sydney would be the host of World Pride 2023, it was clear the celebrations would be one to remember.
Running over 17 days, the festival reached an audience of over a million people across 71 countries with a $234.4 million induced visitor expenditure. The event included the 45th Annual Mardi Gras parade, a march across the harbour bridge and a kick-off concert, among others.
The marketing budget for the event was relatively modest, and the campaign was largely made up from earned and owned marketing. This included the creation of a Human Progress Flag to mark the date of the first Mardi Gras and 45 public art installations across the city, including the lighting up of the sails of the Sydney Opera House in pride progress rainbow.
Brands, of course, jumped on board quickly, with many large companies turning rainbow for the occasion.
Ad spend also came from the negative side, with Meta accepting thousands of dollars from Australian groups promoting anti-LGBTQ+ messages on Facebook.
Taylor Swift Mania
In March 2023, Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, and our social media feeds were suddenly alight with buzz and speculation over when the tour would be hitting our shores. Then, in June, Swifties all over Australia got the news they had been praying for: the dates of the Australian leg of the tour. But getting tickets was going to be another story, with stadiums selling out in mere minutes and fans spending hours in the TicketTek lounge, waiting for access that, for many, would never come.
Swift has long been considered one of the most marketable celebrities, but her Era’s tour has taken her to new levels, with brands all over the world jumping on board the trends. From apps to dipping sauces, Swift is a hail mary for marketing departments internationally. Off the back of the hype surrounding the tour, Glendale, Arizona, Mayor Jerry Weiers even temporarily renamed the city “Swift City” in her honour to mark the launch of the tour.
View this post on Instagram
In our seemingly ranch era. #fakeflavor pic.twitter.com/yPUAr7nMr2
— LAY’S (@LAYS) September 26, 2023
Internationally, it has been a killer year for Swift, with her tour just the beginning. Merch sales have gone through the roof, and fans have flocked to cinemas to see the filmed version of the tour, with limited edition cups and popcorn bowls selling out in less than a few days.
But just as tickets sold out and Swift Mania began to settle down, it was reignited again when she was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September after rumours began to swirl that she had been dating the team’s star Tight End Travis Kelce. The twist brought together two iconic elements of culture, Music and Sport and led to a massive increase in coverage of Swift and Kelce across all media and a 400% increase in sales of Kelce’s number 87 Chiefs jersey. American multichannel video programming distributor DirectTV saw a 57% increase in the effectiveness of ads featuring Kelce compared to those not featuring the Chiefs player.
The Lilie James Effect
For many, 2023 was a year of loss, fear and pain. It was a year where, as of November 20, 51 women have been killed as a result of violence. One in three women in Australia experience physical violence from the age of 15 on average, and one woman is killed every nine days by a current or former partner.
21-year-old Lilie James was a bright, vibrant young woman who was found dead in the gym bathroom of the Sydney Private School where she worked. Lilie was allegedly killed by her former partner Paul Thijssen, who was employed as a sports assistant at the school and was seen on CCTV footage following James into the gym bathroom on the night of her death.
Lilie’s death is just one among a massive number of deaths that have come off the back of domestic violence. She should never have had to be an example, but in the wake of her death, a sea of conversations have been opened surrounding domestic violence, with a record number of women sharing their experiences and a new wave of men taking a stand. There has also been an outpouring of support for victims of rape and sexual assault off the back of raised awareness of prominent cases like Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame.
Social media posts from the time spoke of a vibrant young life, calling attention to the mass number of women who have either met the same fate or highlighting personal experiences that could easily have taken the same dark turn. What also, unfortunately, emerged is part of a worrying trend of people blaming Lilie for what happened, questioning why she was at the school after hours in the first place and why her parents didn’t “do more” to protect her.
Off the back of these conversations, Innocean, in partnership with White Ribbon, launched a gut-wrenching White Ribbon Day campaign with a special edition newspaper titled “The Daily Issue”, calling attention to the frequency with which violence against women still occurs. The 500 articles reprinted in the newspaper represent just 1% of the roughly 48,000 stories published about violence against women in 2023 alone.
Please login with linkedin to comment2023 Barbie brittany higgins CommBank Matildas cultural moments end of year wrap grace tame lilie james referendum Sydney World Pride Taylor Swift Voice To Parliament white ribbon
Latest News
Katherine Davison Named Editor Of WHO
Are Media has announced the appointment of Katherine Davison as editor of WHO, the country’s most trusted celebrity news and entertainment brand. Davison joins WHO on Monday 27 November from the Seven Network’s 7NEWS.com.au, where she has been Managing Editor, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Commercial Editorial since September 2021. Davison started at 7NEWS.com.au in 2019 as […]
Laura Popa Joins 72andSunny As Head Of Brand
Laura Popa (lead image) has joined the 72andSunny team as head of brand, working alongside the leadership team to grow and lead the agency and run the account service and project management teams. Ross Berthinussen, president, 72andSunny ANZ, said: “As a people first business, Laura’s philosophy around galvanising teams, building culture and partnering with clients […]
Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award
Claxon has won the 2023 QLD State Championship award and achieved the number 28 on the overall prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards last week. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognises, profiles and celebrates Australia’s fastest-growing tech companies. Now in its 23rd year, it ranks the nation’s top 50 public and private tech companies based […]
News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running
News.com.au has been named Australia’s number one digital news brand for the 10th consecutive month, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for October 2023. With the largest audience in the News category in Australia, news.com.au delivered an audience of 12.706 million, up 7.6 per cent month-on-month. With a margin of 896,000 ahead of the […]
Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global
Gravity Media and SX Global have confirmed a broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of the upcoming Australian round of the FIM World Supercross Championship across multiple international territories. Gravity Media Australia will provide sixteen camera coverage, including speciality cameras, in a broadcast and technical collaboration to deliver the all-screen production of the World […]
ARN Launches Blakcast, Showcasing & Supporting First Nations Creators
B&T goes behind the scenes on ARN's BlakCast launch in Sydney to get the lowdown on the important initiative.
B&T TV – Chris Freel & Gai Le Roy Share All On Industry Panto
Want to know everything about the upcoming industry pantomime? Oh yes you do!
10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.
WiredCo. and Pizza Hut have announced the winner of a nationwide search to find an artist to create the official artwork on Pizza Hut Racing’s Camaro Supercar. Grace Lewis, a 10-year-old primary school student, won the prize and will see her artwork adorn the Camaro at debut in the final round of the 2024 Supercars Championship on […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: Travel Guide Returns For South African Safari
Travel Guides stopped to look at Rhinos and Victoria Falls, ignored the crushing poverty.
Bruce Lehrmann Settles With ABC, Presses On With Ten & Wilkinson Suits
Lehrmann rears his head again in this latest instalment of the story that just won't die.
M&C Saatchi Unveils ‘Rescuoodle’ Campaign For RSPCA NSW
Stick a cute dog in an ad and you're on a winner. Same could be said for one of the Matildas or the Honey Badger.
B&T’s A-Z Of Advertising’s 2023 Part 1: A-K
Here's part 1 of everything that has happened this year, save for the things yet to happen in December.
Ryan Reynolds & Amy Smart Reprise Romcom Roles For Aviation Gin Holiday Spot
We simply can't get enough of Reynolds here at B&T and, judging by our Google Analytics, neither can you!
Gage Roads Pokes Fun At Mainstream Beers In New “Beige Or Gage” Campaign, Via Hypnosis
Latest beer ad again avoiding the painful truth with no one climbing out of a stranger's bedroom window at 4am.
Audience Group Snaps Up UM’s Simon Watson For Account Director Role
UM's Simon Watson shifts to rival Audience Group with leaving bash reportedly marred by painful limbo incident.
M&C Saatchi Full Of Beans As It Picks Up Dare Iced Coffee Creative Account
M&C Saatchi creatives closely examining the peculiarities of tradies in 7-Eleven after winning the Dare business.
Apple Drops Epic Stop Motion Christmas Ad & It’s An Absolute Tear-Jerker!
You'll laugh, you'll cry & laugh again at this Apple ad and, hopefully, spring four grand for one of its laptops.
SCA Nabs Acast’s Bryce Crosswell For Melbourne Head Of Digital Sales Role
Acast's Bryce Crosswell jumps radio side. Immediately adopts typical radio nickname of 'Crossy'.
The Voice, Housing & Hamas Dominated Aussie Online News In October
Despite his varied and desperate attempts, Christian Wilkins not featuring in October's new cycle whatsoever.
marie claire Unveils Its Women Of The Year Awards
marie claire unveils its women of the year and, predictably so, a certain sports team has caught the eye of judges.
Study: Aussie Women Turning Off Traditional News For Social Media
Study finds women turning off traditional media. One need only look at the horror stories on the front page to know why.
LYNX Africa Celebrates G.O.A.T. Status With An Unmissable Billboard Campaign From oOh!’s POLY
You can almost smell the putrid stench of a 1000 teenage boys in this ginormous LYNX Africa activation.
Meals On Wheels & Common Ventures Create ‘Unforgettable Cake’ – A Birthday Cake That’s Good For The Brain
A cake that's actually good for the brain! Here's hoping the beer companies are taking notes.
Atomic 212°’s Claire Fenner: Great Marketing Teams Are More Important Than Ever
Atomic 212°’s Claire Fenner goes in to bat for great marketing teams while also offering top tips for bog average ones.
101 Lives Lost: The Advertiser Launches Poignant Pitch To Fight Road Toll Scourge
Do you have a spring in your step & a song in your heart today? Feel immediately more shit with this important campaign.
Kyle & Jackie O Re-Sign $200M ARN Deal Until 2034 & Launch Into Melbourne
It's ABBA's "Money, Money, Money" on repeat at KIIS today as hosts head directly to nearby Bentley dealership.
Hard-Hitting Campaigns Can Help Prevent Drinking During Pregnancy According To New Research
It may have been the cause of the pregnancy in the first place, but booze a definite no-go during the gestation period.
“Climate Change Is Changing Childhoods” Says UNICEF In Latest Campaign Via Howatson+Company
New campaign says climate change is changing childhoods. Apparently the polar bears are none too happy either.
The Company We Keep Bolsters South-East Asia Offering With Three New Hires
Independent full sensory experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has strengthened its South-East Asia (SEA) team with the addition of three new hires, including a Project Director and two Project Managers. Lead Image: Left to Right: Deon Tan, Tam Xu, Victor Darmawan, Nicole Pow Based in The CWK’s recently opened Singapore hub, newly […]
Jackie O Rushed To Hospital Following Live On-Air Medical Emergency
If you thought anyone was going to have a heart attack live to air it would have been Kyle or Ray in one of his rages.
Monday TV Ratings: Dessert Masters Delivers Chocolate Koala
As much as a chocolate koala sounds like a sordid sex position, it turns out it was actually a tasty dessert.
ODV & Archies Bring Back ‘Most Renowned Man In The World Of Feet’
Back by popular demand, an internet favourite commercial, viewed by over 20 million worldwide, is returning with an unforgettable sequel. Kiwi video production company ODV and Australian footwear brand Archies are creating a marketing universe with one compelling character at its centre – celebrity foot masseur Yanderas Janderas (aka the most renowned man in the […]
X’s Linda Yaccarino Claims “Vocal Minority” Seeking To “Undermine” Platform, Despite Friends Urging Her To Resign Amid Dire Economic Forecast
Had Bud Light not already written the script of how to f@ck a brand, Twitter could also pen said tome.
Tesco Delivers Contender For Christmas Ad Of The Year
The Poms once again showing the world how to do a Christmas ad. That's not to diminish the work out of Kazakhstan.
IKEA Trolls Balenciaga In HILARIOUS Towel Ad
IKEA showing off its sense of humour here. And not merely in expecting you to spend four days erecting a bookshelf.
Switch Digital Launches Self-Serve Digital TV Booking Innovation
Independent media agency Switch Digital has launched a self-serve digital TV booking interface for use by some smaller clients. The interface helps streamline geo-targeted digital TV campaigns for smaller clients including setting the audience targets, planning the channels, creative in-built tools to seamlessly create a 30-second TV commercial, and measuring and reporting. It can provide […]