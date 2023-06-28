Avoid The Bad Blood! Taylor Swift Fans Warned About Scammers 

Avoid The Bad Blood! Taylor Swift Fans Warned About Scammers 
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



As the whole of Australia tries to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (what are you doing reading this!? Get in the queue) consumers are being warned about scammers keen to take advantage of ‘Swifties’ (and their parents). 

There’s been ‘unprecedented demand’ for tickets to see the American songstress perform her ‘Eras’ tour which is touching base in both Sydney and Melbourne early next year. You could almost say it’s a love story.  

Pre-sale tickets for the three Sydney shows went on sale at 10am today, whilst the tickets for Melbourne will follow at 2pm.

News.com.au understands that there are hundreds of thousands of people currently in the queue trying to get tickets. 

With so much demand and fans (and their parents) desperate for tickets, leading consumer advocacy group CHOICE, has warned fans to be vigilant when it comes to protecting themselves from scammers. Sadly when it comes to scalping – the process of buying tickets and reselling them for a higher price – you can’t just shake it off. 

Limited VIP packages to Swift’s tour were already being sold on for considerably more than the original selling price of $1249. 

CHOICE found that VIP tickets for the Sydney concert were being sold for as much as $2678 per ticket on the reselling website Viagogo. Another major ticket reselling website, The Ticket Merchant, was reselling tickets for up to $1999 each.

Anti Scalping legislation in NSW prevents tickets being resold with more than a 10 per cent markup, so the resellers may be in breach of the law.

Ticket seller The Ticket Merchant told CHOICE that they have  a compliance team who monitors the website and removes listings in breach of state legislation. 

“If a ticket is sold in breach of these legislations, the customer is refunded on identification of the breach,” a spokesperson says. 

“Taylor Swift has a huge number of face-value price points, with tickets available to be purchased from multiple sources. All of these allocations often come in with different price points, which makes policing listings quite difficult. 

Whilst scalping is hard to police, the federal government has been harsh with ticket resellers that haven’t done enough to prevent scalping. 

In 2020, the Swiss-based company Viagogo was handed a $7 million fine in a Federal Court case brought on by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

NSW scalping regulation has  the maximum penalties for breaching ticket scalping laws at $110,000 for a corporation or $22,000 for an individual.

That’s likely to leave a blank space in anyone’s wallet!

Please login with linkedin to comment

eras tour Taylor Swift

Latest News

If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream It: SodaStream Releases New Creative Platform
  • Marketing

If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream It: SodaStream Releases New Creative Platform

SodaStream, the world’s leading sparkling water brand, has launched a new global marketing platform spotlighting the endless beverage creations possible with its at-home sparkling water makers. Aptly titled, If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream It, the creative umbrella will house an array of exciting new brand initiatives and engaging content that invites viewers […]

Customers Crave Human Touch From Brands
  • Marketing

Customers Crave Human Touch From Brands

Consumers across Australia are calling on organisations to bring an improved human touch to their customer experience, according to The Customer Experience Edge: Australia report launched today by Qualtrics and SAP’s Centre for Experience Management. At a time when organisations are adopting digital, self-serve, and AI-powered technologies, consumers say making it simple to access human-like experiences when […]

Budget Barometer: 61% Of Aussie Households Just Getting By As Prices Soar
  • Marketing

Budget Barometer: 61% Of Aussie Households Just Getting By As Prices Soar

Powered by research from Pureprofile that surveyed over 3000 people, Compare the Market’s first-ever Budget Barometer shows that 61 per cent of Australian households are only just getting by as prices soar. The cost of groceries was the biggest concern for Australians, with two-thirds of those surveyed anxious about their next trip to the supermarket. Despite […]

Val Morgan Grows Sustainable Ad Initiative
  • Media

Val Morgan Grows Sustainable Ad Initiative

Val Morgan Digital business has evolved its sustainable ‘Ready, Steady, Offset’ digital advertising initiative for its second year. In its first year of ‘Ready, Steady, Offset’ via its partnership with Carbon Positive Australia, Val Morgan Digital planted 1400 trees, resulting in 135 tonnes of Co2 absorbed by the time the trees mature. Through a partnership […]

The Mars Agency Brings Global Retail Media Solution to Australia
  • Marketing

The Mars Agency Brings Global Retail Media Solution to Australia

The Mars Agency has officially launched its global fully-integrated Retail Media Division in Australia under their ever expanding Connected Commerce offering. XPO: The Mars Agency’s Retail and Search Media Management offering marries in-market Shopper Marketing prowess with 20 years of global retail media and data driven measurement experience to bring unrivaled expertise to Australia. Leveraging […]

Attractive woman searching for food in a supermarket from a checklist on her phone. Motion blur background.
  • Marketing

Grocery Retailers Can Win With Loyalty Research Reveals

Asia-Pacific (APAC) grocery retailers are under pressure as consumer behaviour continues to evolve in response to macroeconomic stressors. The current landscape, wrought with cost-of-living increases, soaring interest rates, a looming mortgage crisis and climbing rents has forced consumers to become more discerning in their spending habits. As a result, grocery retailers must swiftly adapt to […]

Merrick Watts Joined By Top Comedians In Hilarious New Podcast
  • Media

Merrick Watts Joined By Top Comedians In Hilarious New Podcast

Merrick Watts is launching his first comedy podcast, Picture Discuss, on the iHeartPodcast Network Australia with the first episode now available. Each episode Merrick is joined by two guest comedians who are shown a picture from around the world with no context. Using their improvisation skills, the comedians guess the backstory of what’s going on. Spoiler alert – they’re […]

Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment
  • Campaigns

Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment

Global award winning, leak-proof apparel brand, Modibodi, will partner with music festival Splendour in the Grass for a unique consumer activation, in a deal created by Publicis Sport & Entertainment and with campaign strategy by Zenith. The partnership, the first for the brand in the music space, will see a pop-up private luxury bathroom at […]