Qantas Group Launches ‘Yes’ Aircraft
    Qantas today confirmed its support for the Yes campaign ahead of the upcoming referendum for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and unveiled special livery on three Qantas Group aircrafts.

    The livery, featuring the Yes23 campaign logo, will be carried on three aircraft: a Qantas Boeing 737, a QantasLink Dash 8 Turboprop and a Jetstar Airbus A320.

    Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament continued the national carrier’s long commitment to reconciliation and, more broadly, the notion of a ‘fair go’.

    “Qantas has a long history of supporting reconciliation with First Nations people, from the Aboriginal artwork on our inflight magazine in the 1960s and on our aircraft since the 1990s, to our support for constitutional recognition in 2014, public support of the Uluru Statement of the Heart 2019, and our First Nations employment and supplier commitments.

    “We’re supporting the Yes23 campaign because we believe a formal voice to government will help close the gap for First Nations people in important areas like health, education and employment.

    “Like our Flying Art livery aircraft showcasing First Nations culture to a global audience, these aircraft will send a message of support for a Yes vote as they travel the country.

    “We know there are a range of views on this issue, including amongst our customers and employees, and we respect that. I encourage people to find out more, to listen to First Nations voices, and to make their own decisions,” added Joyce.

    In addition to adding the Yes livery to three aircrafts, the Qantas Group is supporting the Yes23 campaign and the Uluru Dialogue teams with travel so they can engage with regional and remote Australians ahead of the referendum.

