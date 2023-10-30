Sam Kerr Leads Red Cross To Victory After Successful Ad Campaign

Australians’ wardrobes got a little lighter last weekend with more than 100,000kgs of preloved clothing making its way to new homes following the success of Uber and Red Cross’ latest Clothing Drive.

The initiative, which took place on Saturday, 21st October, was designed to encourage Australians to donate

their unused clothing from their doorstep with a free Uber Package trip, enabling the Australian Red Cross to raise funds for vulnerable communities. The donations delivered double the initial target and provided

enough to fully stock four Australian Red Cross Shops for an entire year.

It marks the most successful donation drive in the last five collaborations between Uber and the Australian

Red Cross, with 10,000 Uber Package trips facilitating the collection and delivery of preloved garments to Australian Red Cross sorting centres nationally. The collection drive was made possible thanks to 400 Uber and Australian Red Cross volunteers and 3,000 Uber driver-partners.

Fronted by Australian soccer star Sam Kerr, the campaign’s record haul was attributed to a multifaceted marketing strategy that combined with a comprehensive earned PR campaign. The Matildas Captain featured in a suite of phased creator-style assets for the campaign, using native TikTok transitions to elevate her personality.

Passionate about supporting “a good Aussie cause”, Kerr said she got involved in the campaign to “get

behind Australia”, just as the nation got behind her team earlier this year: “It’s such a smart initiative. I’m

always donating clothes to keep my wardrobe light. The hardest part is always getting round to dropping

them at an Op Shop, so having Uber making it easier than ever to donate, for free and to a good cause, is

just amazing,” Kerr said.

The earned campaign was supported by a ‘Cost of Giving’ research report, revealing almost half (48%) of

Australians expressed a desire to donate more to charity but cited financial constraints this year as a

significant hurdle. This was visually brought to life via an activation on Bondi Beach, using artificial

intelligence to symbolise the 109 million pieces of unused clothing sitting in Aussies’ wardrobes that could

instead be donated to charities like Australian Red Cross. The demonstration generated widespread

intrigue, with millions of organic views across Instagram and TikTok.

“As our fifth year running the Clothing Drive, there is a lot of pride building within our company to make this an annual moment in Australian’s calendars and support Australian Red Cross in the amazing humanitarian work year round. We knew that to rally Australians to get behind this worthy cause again, we needed to go bigger and bolder than ever before” said David Griffiths, head of marketing, Uber ANZ.

“There’s really no one that could help us do that better than national treasure Sam Kerr, supported by a

smart strategy featuring AI, influencer amplification, and consumer research, to deliver a truly innovative

and impactful campaign that produced three times as many trips as last year. It’s been so rewarding to see

the overwhelming response and generosity from Australians for this Donation Drive, and we can’t wait to

see the impact that this has on the vital humanitarian programs Australian Red Cross delivers”.

“The success of this Clothing Drive goes beyond the numbers; it signifies a collective commitment to supporting communities in need. We are grateful for the multi-year partnership with Uber that has allowed us to reach new heights and make a significant difference. The Australian community is a generous one, and despite cost of living placing constraints on some people’s ability to financially donate, they’ve dug deep and their pre-loved clothes will now contribute to successfully helping those in need,” said chief marketing officer at Australia Red Cross, Caroline Elton.

As the campaign concludes, the focus turns to the tangible impact these donations will have on Australian

communities. The clothing collected will contribute to essential funds for Australian Red Cross initiatives,

emphasising that impactful change can arise from using technology for good, along with innovative

marketing, strategic collaborations, and a shared commitment to making a difference.

Campaign Credits:

Uber

David Griffiths, Head of Marketing, ANZ

Anna Viney, Brand Marketing

Peta Fitzgerald, Communications Director, ANZ

Claire McAdam, Mobility Communications Lead, ANZ

Chanelle Murray, Social Media Lead, ANZ

Vince Lam, Social Media Associate, ANZ

Australian Red Cross

Caroline Elton, Head of Marketing

Kira Reed, Head of Corporate Communications

Rachel Tharrat, Senior Media Adviser

Lucy Bayne, Senior Marketing Manager

Catherine Frohlich, Marketing Manager

Hello Social – Talent Creative & Influencer Content

Partner/MD : Sam Kelly

Creatives: Aaron Tyler & Chris Burke

Director of Client Experience: Maddie Marovino

Group Account Director: Ed Popa

Senior Account Manager: Jordan Sisson

Strategy Director: Matt Pearce

Executive Producer: Thea Carone

Producer: Kat Camrass

Head of Talent: Melissa Woodward

Head of Design: Seamus McShane

Deputy Head of Design: Kevin Barker

Art Director: Sam Brand

Designer: Cody Waters

Herd MSL, Publicis Groupe – Earned Media

Peter Galmes, Chief Creative Strategist

Yasmin Armes, Group Account Director

Janete Sampaio, Senior Account Director

Kallie Hunter, Account Director

Rachel Ecclestone, Senior Account Manager

Mirna Elsabie, Account Manager

Annie Greiner, Account Coordinator

Prodigious – AI Creative Production

Sam Bruce, VIdeographer/Editor

Dylan Neill, Animation Director

Matt Brunner, VFX Director

Sarah Cloutie, rHead of Production

Essence MediaCom – Paid Media

Nathaniel Thompson

Patrick Fakiye

Matt Leahy

Marine Turner

Cordelia Ong

We Know Video – Video Production

UK Director: Charles Copsey

UK Cinematographer: Luke Dryden

Managing Director: Jack Shanahan

Editor: André Rodrigues