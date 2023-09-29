Val Morgan Gives Brands The Chance To Cash In On Taylor Swift Tour
Ahead of the Australian leg of her iconic tour, Taylor Swift is swapping the big stage for the big screen, bringing her Eras Tour concert film to Australian cinemas, Val Morgan reports.
In a once-in-an-era opportunity, brands can align with the pop culture powerhouse as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits cinemas on October 13 across an exclusive four weekend release window.
In the US, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour delivered the biggest single-day ticket sales ever securing $26 million, beating the 24-hour record previously held by Spiderman: No Way Home which delivered $16.9 million.
Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema said “Two of the biggest pop cultural moments of 2023 have been Barbie and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and we are beyond excited to have the concert-film release exclusively in cinemas across the country from October 13.
The Eras Tour concert film has set box office records in the US, and we have no doubts Swifties around the country will be flocking into cinemas to experience this exclusive cinematic event on the big screen.
We have a limited number of partnership opportunities for brands to align with one of the most significant global pop culture events of all time, and what is projected to be the largest concert film in Australian history.”
The two-hour, 45-minute concert film capturing Swift’s billion-dollar, career-redefining cultural moment of a tour is directed by Sam Wrench and was shot over three nights in August at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
For brands in their cinema era and looking to align with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, contact your Val Morgan account manager for more information and be swift – there are limited opportunities available.
Please login with linkedin to commentTaylor Swift Val Morgan
Latest News
Friday Trivia Time!
Sure, hardly any of you actually did it last week, but B&T set to persevere with our new adland trivia thingamabob.
KISS Bassist Gene Simmons Snubs Natalie Barr’s Rude Joke On Sunrise
Sometimes struggle to connect with your father? Watching KISS's performance at the AFL tomorrow may possibly help.
Live News Report Catches Shoplifter In Store During Interview About SHOPLIFTING!
B&T retains a very moral viewpoint about shoplifting. Food in the work fridge, however, an entirely different matter.
The Monkeys Launches New Platform & Campaign For View.com.au
Prefer your ads with a dash of humour over woke virtual signalling? Ready the guffaws for this Monkeys latest.
B&T Awards The Work: Best CTV Campaign Now Showing
B&T struggled with the concept of connected TV for some time. We continually pointed to the power cord and frowned.
Thursday TV Ratings: The Front Bar Helps Seven To A Win
Thursday night TV viewing even quieter in the absence of any footy. In fact, you could hear a pin drop over at the SBS.
Universal Music Wins BWS’ Music Strategy & Creative Activation
Yes, B&T's in our local BWS almost daily, but rest assured it's merely to report the latest in retail marketing & POS.
Disney+ Follow Netflix In Password Crackdown
Are you a SVOD password sharer? Well, it appears your generous/contract breaking ways are coming home to roost.
Australia’s Largest Media Organisations Come Together To Support Cerebral Palsy Research
B&T loves nothing more than adland working for the greater good. Not that it's in anyway helped the YES campaign.
Internet Explodes At New McDonald’s Ad, As The Racists & The Homophobes Chime In
People are furious at this latest McDonald's ad. Meanwhile, B&T has sought comment from Mayor McCheese.
EssenceMediacom Delivers MY DOG Campaign In 72 hours Via The&Partnership
B&T's always want to know who actually determines dog food's "the tastiest ever" or that "satisfaction is guaranteed".
Cannes Lions Names Apple Creativity Brand Of The Year
Despite our hollow "ethics in journalism" claims, it's abundantly clear B&T favours Apple ads over its many rivals.
Western Australia’s Latest Road Trip Campaign ‘Drive the Dream’ Launches With Daniel Ricciardo
F1 ace Daniel Ricciardo proves he's a winner on & off the track. And that's despite never winning anything on the track.
Can YOU Spot The Real Anthony Albanese? AFR Puts PM At Top Of Power List
The list everyone wants to be on - The AFR's Power List - is here! Aside from its annual obscenely rich list, that is.
Privacy Act Changes Aren’t “Mere Reiteration Of GDPR”
The Australian government again proving world leaders on privacy & data. Still world laggards on fossil fuel emissions.
Soft Drink Bobby Launches Mural Brand Campaign In The Heart Of Melbourne
Don't you love Melbourne's art-filled laneways? While in Sydney, many men mistake them as their own personal lavatory.
AFL & Revolution360 Go Big Ahead Of The Grand Final
Bricks & mortar retail set to be the winner as husbands & boyfriends affix themselves to couch for grand final weekend.
Stop Everything! The Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming To Reward Creativity With Bite
Cannes In Cairns festival gets more bite with the arrival of The Crocs! That's excellence recognition not hideous shoes.
Who’s The Boss! It’s Best Of The Best Industry Association Chiefs, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Best Of The Best series continues with industry association chiefs. See who's doing the best with your membership cash.
Former Editor in Chief of VOGUE Australia Kirstie Clements Joins Podcast, ‘Life With Fuzz’
Former editor in chief of VOGUE Australia, Kirstie Clements, joins Fuzz Ali in his ‘Life With Fuzz’ podcast as they unveil the layers of her life-journey Having lived a life full of excitement and success within the Australian media landscape, bestselling author, editor, journalist, keynote speaker and former editor in chief of Vogue Australia, Kirstie […]
“Very Disturbing!” Fury At Appalling Ad Calling For A “Whites-Only” Mothers Group
This is so appalling B&T's not even sure why we're running it. Still, you need to be aware people like this still exist.
Tinder Zeroes In On Consent With Its Updated Dating Dictionary
Tinder doing good things in the consent space. Still struggling in the 'setting you up with weirdos' space.
Skates On, People! B&T Award Early Bird Tickets Close Friday Week!
It's the third & final call for B&T Awards early bid tickets. Not taking into account next week's fourth & fifth calls.
Initiative’s Sam Geer Chats To B&T TV About Furniture, Winning Pitches & The Cost Of Living
The only thing we love more than Initiative's Sam Geer visiting the B&T office is Sam Geer arriving with a jam sponge.
Polestar Launches Its Polestar 3 Electric SUV At Exclusive Event Via Amplify
Amplify partnered with client Polestar to launch the new Polestar 3 electric SUV at an exclusive, one-day event in Sydney on Wednesday 20 September. Held in Bar M, a historic and beautifully renovated former tyre factory in Darlinghurst, the event embodied the minimalist Scandinavian design aesthetic that is synonymous with Polestar, and showcased Polestar 3 […]
Tribal DDB Unveils New Supercars Digital Experience
Don't know your Brockys from your Lowndesys from your Alan Moffats? This Supercars news may not drive cut through.
Tara Ford Announced As APAC Chair For The ANDY Awards
As much as B&T's a fan of contributing to the industry, we hope this news doesn't impact next year's lamb ad.
Howatson+Company & Akcelo Named On LinkedIn’s Top Australian Startups
How long you're considered a start-up or 'emerging' again open to interpretation with this Howatson+Company news.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Hard Work For The Inspired Unemployed
B&T assumes the The Inspired Unemployed chaps get paid for their TV show, making it an oxymoron.
Mid-Market Companies More Concerned About Generative AI Quality Than Enterprises
Independent Agency, In Marketing We Trust, partnered with the University of Sydney to research generative AI use in Australian businesses. It was found that mid-market companies were more concerned about generative AI quality than enterprise companies in Australia.
Rocket, House of Brand, and Chello Talk Mental Health In Agency Land
Here's a top agency mental health initiative you may like to steal from. Actual agency creative still remains hands off.
DoubleVerify Is Raising The Bar In APAC
DoubleVerify is raising the bar in APAC and lowering the bar at recent staff limbo tournament.
Rebecca Costello Joins The Guardian As New Managing Director
Rebecca Costello's views on News Corp, the Liberal party & Peta Credlin instantly transforms after Guardian appointment.
Rethink Ink – The Best Print Ads From Australia’s Most Prominent Newspapers
Do you like to peruse cool ads? Of course you do otherwise you'd be working in the finance industry. Peruse away here.
Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down
Commpete, Australia’s alliance for competition in digital communications, today announced its chairperson, Michelle Lim, will step down from her position after six years leading the advocacy group and its growth since its launch. Commpete will seek a new chairperson who will be elected following an extraordinary general meeting to be held later this year. Lim […]
Icon Agency Amplifies Digital Capabilities With Key Appointments
Icon Agency unveils new appointments in the digital space, including a doctor! Alas not the one sporting a script pad.