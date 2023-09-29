Val Morgan Gives Brands The Chance To Cash In On Taylor Swift Tour

Ahead of the Australian leg of her iconic tour, Taylor Swift is swapping the big stage for the big screen, bringing her Eras Tour concert film to Australian cinemas, Val Morgan reports.

In a once-in-an-era opportunity, brands can align with the pop culture powerhouse as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits cinemas on October 13 across an exclusive four weekend release window.

In the US, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour delivered the biggest single-day ticket sales ever securing $26 million, beating the 24-hour record previously held by Spiderman: No Way Home which delivered $16.9 million.

Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema said “Two of the biggest pop cultural moments of 2023 have been Barbie and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and we are beyond excited to have the concert-film release exclusively in cinemas across the country from October 13.

The Eras Tour concert film has set box office records in the US, and we have no doubts Swifties around the country will be flocking into cinemas to experience this exclusive cinematic event on the big screen.

We have a limited number of partnership opportunities for brands to align with one of the most significant global pop culture events of all time, and what is projected to be the largest concert film in Australian history.”

The two-hour, 45-minute concert film capturing Swift’s billion-dollar, career-redefining cultural moment of a tour is directed by Sam Wrench and was shot over three nights in August at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

For brands in their cinema era and looking to align with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, contact your Val Morgan account manager for more information and be swift – there are limited opportunities available.