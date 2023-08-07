Sam Kerr Fronts Rexona’s Not Done Yet” Campaign Via Octagon

Unilever, official sponsor of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, today announced the launch of Rexona’s topical “Not Done Yet” TV commercial, in response to and celebrating Australia Women’s National Football Team star captain Sam Kerr’s return to the tournament, and her ability to continuously overcome setbacks in pursuit of greatness.

Watch the ad HERE.

Written and produced by Octagon, the piece builds on Rexona’s current “Not Done Yet” brand platform and was created to spotlight Kerr and showcase how the many challenges she has faced throughout her riveting career have only served to make her stronger, silence critics, and help her continue to break records.

The new TVC will debut across national TV platforms and digital channels prior to the Matildas World Cup Round of 16 match against Denmark on Monday, 7 August, in which Kerr is expected to make her return to the pitch.

The commercial recounts memorable moments from Kerr’s meteoric rise as one of the sport’s top superstars, spotlights the prolific goal scorer’s inspirational attitude both on and off the pitch, and takes viewers on a journey through some of the star forward’s career highlights, such as overcoming a months-long scoring drought to help Chelsea win back-to-back-to-back Women’s Super League titles. Leaning heavily on the ethos of Rexona’s brand message and illustrating Kerr’s unstoppable attitude, the project culminates by capturing Kerr’s recent set back injury and the nation’s heartbreak, followed by a collective roar of excitement that echoes the realisation that Kerr, as always, is “Not Done Yet.”

“As sponsors and fans of Sam’s, we wanted to create a meaningful piece to honor her rich history of achievements, to remind Australians and sports fans worldwide of the barriers she has faced and successfully overcome,” said Anna Tracey, senior marketing manager, Unilever Deodorants. “It’s a feel-good spot, both heroic and celebratory in nature, that shines a light on Sam’s unbreakable spirit and her class on and off the field. It’s clear that she still has a huge part to play in the tournament and that she’s “Not Done Yet.”

“At Octagon, we pride ourselves on helping our clients connect with and inspire audiences. So we were thrilled to work with Rexona to lift the spirits of a devastated fanbase, and the mood of one of the game’s most exciting players, during an extremely tough and emotional period,” added Guy Futcher, executive creative director, Octagon APAC. “The Rexona team have been amazing partners from the very start of this project, especially as both time and the odds of a return seemed stacked against us. Thankfully, the Matildas have been victorious, the sporting Gods kind in Sam’s recovery, and our production partners equally brilliant. We hope the passion that the wider team put into the project is not just seen, but felt by Sam, the millions of Matildas’ fans eagerly awaiting her return to the pitch, and football fans everywhere.”

As fans watch on with bated breath anticipating Kerr’s triumphant return to the pitch on Monday, the spot serves as an anthem to capture the collective feeling of the nation, and fans around the world, as they cheer on the Matildas, which continue to embody resilience and determination in search of World Cup glory.