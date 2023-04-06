Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie Trailer Has Dropped & The Foot Fetishists Are Going Off!

It’s had more press than just about any movie B&T can remember and now the official trailer for Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie has dropped – some four months out from the film’s actual launch on July 20.

As you’d expect, the trailer features a stack of plastic looking attractive people, a tonne of pink and enough teeth whitener to shame the Kardashians. And, of course, the wonderful Robbie hamming it up in the lead role.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, the first 10 seconds of the clip show Robbie’s feet, which has now become the trailer’s main talking point.

According to reports, Robbie’s stiletto-clad tootsies have sent foot fetishists wild across social media with many saying they’d see the film just to get a glimpse of the feet.

While others have suggested the image of the foot is merely a nod to the actual doll’s famously arched feet.

Another theory doing the rounds is that Barbie’s director, Greta Gerwig, is a massive Quentin Tarantino fan and the whole foot thing is a nod to Tarantino’s own alleged foot fetish.

Tarantino’s films are known for showing a lot of feet and his female characters often appear bare foot in close-ups.

In 2021, Tarantino told GQ magazine: “There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies.

“Before me, the person foot fetishism was defined by was Luis Buñuel, another film director. And Hitchcock was accused of it and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it.”

Check out some of the social media reaction to Robbie’s feet below: