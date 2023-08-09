Mattel Gives The Star Of The Movie ‘Weird Barbie’ Her Very Own Doll

Ken’s singing aside, arguably the highlight of the Barbie movie that the world has currently gone ga-ga for was comedian Kate McKinnon’s portrayal of ‘Weird Barbie’ – the doll that gets neglected, drawn on and has her hair set on fire by uncaring owners all while doing an impossible version of the splits.

Such has been the response to the character, Barbie’s bosses at Mattel have unveiled a limited-edition action figure celebrating the movie character complete with texted face and singed hair.

The new ‘Weird Barbie’ doll is set to retail for $US50 ($A76.50) and won’t be available until 2024. Whether Aussie enthusiasts and collectors will be able to get their hands on one also remains to be seen.

Mattel brand chief Lisa McKnight said of new ‘Weird Barbie’: “With the latest editions to the collection, we are offering even more ways for fans to immerse themselves in Barbie Land and celebrate the characters and stories they see on screen.

“Barbie continues to be the cultural event of the summer, and as we chart Mattel’s path forward, she will continue to serve as an icon of empowerment and inspiration for generations to come.”

Meanwhile in other Barbie doll news, two Argentinian artists are reportedly receiving death threats after imagining Barbie as the Virgin Mary and Ken as a crucified Christ.

Emiiano Paolini and Marianela Perelli came up with a Barbie Virgin Mary and a Ken Jesus doll, which were recently on display for sale at a toy store in the Buenos Aires town of Lujan.

Paolini and Perelli initially introduced their concept in 2014 as part of the exhibition, ‘Barbie: The Plastic Religion,’ in which the iconic Mattel doll was reimagined after religious figures.

However, the pair have decided to resurrect (forgive the pun) the idea following the renewed interest following the launch of the film.

Paolini said of the threats: “We receive threats from various parts of the world. It’s crazy! They’ve misinterpreted our work.”

He added: “Religion is always represented the virgins with the women who were the most beautiful.”