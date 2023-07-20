‘Life In Plastic, It’s Fantastic’ – B&T’s TOP 10 Barbie Brand Moments

After years of having to work on boring briefs, it’s fair to say that the coming of the Barbie movie has ignited a fire in the hearts of creatives everywhere.

No matter how old, mature and jaded we may be, inside of all of us is an inner eight-year-old girl, ready to lose her sh*t at anything pink and glittery.

A huge variety of brands have jumped on the Barbie bandwagon and here at B&T, we are here for it. So, to celebrate the launch of the hotly-anticipated movie – here are 10 of the top Barbie brand moments!

10. OPI Nail Polish

Barbie and nail polish go together like cookies and cream. Nail polish brand OPI partnered with the Barbie movie to release Barbie-inspired nail polish in Nine different colours. Coming in at a highly affordable price of around $11, the OPI range allows everyone to express themselves in the language of Barbie (whatever shade that may be).

The polish is already a hit, it’s chalking up five-star reviews and holds a number-one brand spot on Amazon.

9. The Pink Barbie Xbox

With Xbox and gaming traditionally the domain of boys and men, it’s little surprise that the internet went wild when images of this pink Barbie console came out.

According to RadioTimes the Xbox Barbie collaboration goes deep. As well as the pink console there are also “Barbie-inspired cars coming to Forza Horizon 5, Xbox-branded Barbie dolls to win, and a whole lot more to read about on the Xbox Wire blog”.

Sadly fans cannot actually buy the console, but instead, it will likely be part of a brand scheme competition.

This killer brand move has got people excited about Barbie AND Xbox.

8.JCDecaux Australia – Paint Australia Brabie Pink

OOH powerhouse JCDecaux Australia partnered with Universal Pictures Australia to launch ‘Paint Australia Barbie Pink!’, a campaign designed to transform the nation into a vibrant and unforgettable celebration of Barbie.

It takes a lot of imagination to turn something as boring as a bus stop into something this fun and entertaining. Good work JCDecaux Australia!

7. Krispy Kreme – Barbie Donoughts

Donoughts are exciting at the best of times, but the world went wild when Krispy Kreme released these special Barbie Donoughts.

I mean sure, there’s probably enough sugar in these things to kill a small dog, but you cannot deny they look pretty cool!

The doughnuts were sadly only launched in the Philippines, but given the demand, we expect them to crop up in Australia soon!

6. Impala Barbie Roller Skates

Fans were quick to point out how incredible the roller skates in the movie are, with many calling for the designers to get a raise.

The yellow, highly detailed skates looked just like the ones you were able to buy for your Barbie doll (who remembers the hell of trying to get shoes on and off Barbie!?).

Not one to miss an opportunity, Impala jumped on the craze and launched the Impala inline skate collaboration to help others get the look of Barbie and Ken

They are described as “durable plastic outer boot with a comfortable, breathable, padded boot liner.”

5. PinkBerry Swirls – Barbie Land Berry Pink

Pinkberry teamed up with Warner Bros for the release of the new Barbie Land Berry Pink frozen yogurt. The frozen yoghurt combines dragonfruit and strawberry and is dropped with glittery Dream Sprinkles.

But enough about the details, just look at it!

4. When Barbie took over Bondi

In a press event that B&T’s invite must have been lost for, the stars of Barbie gathered in Bondi for an exclusive Q&A session on the film.

Margot Robbie joined director Greta Gerwig, as well as the talented Issa Rae and America Ferrera for the press conference held at Bondi Icebergs Club in Sydney.

And in a move that delighted social media, Barbie really made the popular Bondi Icebergs Club spot it’s own.



3. When Future Women Posted A Viola Davis Barbie Selfie, And She Reposted It

When the Future Women movement posted an image of actress Viola Davis in the Barbie selfie generator they probably didn’t expect what happened next.

The image went viral, with EGOT-winner Viola herself even posting it on social media! The interactive image idea was great when it came to getting everyone involved in the Barbie brand.

2. Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, Airbnb

The Barbie Malibu Dream House is nothing short of iconic.

The seaside Malibu property first went up for rent in 2019, and now Ken has redecorated the bright pink pad ahead of the release of Barbie.

Barbie fans (the rich ones) now have the opportunity to be guests in their very-own Barbie Dream House and (in a fantastic brand collaboration) they even get to keep a pair of Impala skates!

1. Pink Billboard, The Barbie Movie

This might seem an unusual winner given the intricacy of the other branding wins on this list, but this billboard is one serious power move.

It showcases just how powerful the Barbie brand is. It’s so powerful that it just the colour pink will have us thinking about the brand. It’s sort of like when a popstar gets so big that we no longer know or need their surname.