Heinz Delivers Masterclass In Reactive Marketing After Viral Taylor Swift Photo

Heinz has given brands everywhere a masterclass in reactive marketing after it responded to a picture of Taylor Swift eating Ketchup and ‘seemingly’ ranch sauce at lightening speed.

Last Sunday, Swift made an appearance at Travis Kelce’s NFL game, adding fuel to the fire that the pair are dating.

The Twitter account for The Eras Tour posted a picture of the global superstar at the game enjoying a piece of fried chicken alongside two sauces. Whilst one was clearly Ketchup, the other was “seemingly” ranch.

🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

Given Swift is, quite frankly the hottest singer on the planet right now the internet went wild following the release of the photo.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Heinz was quick to react, releasing a limited edition “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” sauce.

Speaking to CNN, Heinz said it was releasing just 100 bottles of “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” sauce with fans having the chance to win one via its Instagram page soon.

The sauce isn’t new – Heinz has been selling Kranch sauce since 2019 – however, this version does come with a custom label.

With the Eras Tour expected to raise an unprecedented US$2.2 billion in American ticket sales, it is expected to be the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

It is no wonder, Heinz is after a slice of the pie! Or, rather, chicken..