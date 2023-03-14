FOXTEL Launches ‘Forkaye’ Pop-Up Restaurant Ahead Of AFL Season Opener

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Celebrating the start of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, FOXTEL launched a restaurant experience coined ‘Forkaye’, where fine-dining meets footy fandom to pay homage to FOXTEL’s 4K Ultra HD viewing experience.

This year will see every game of every round broadcast live in 4K Ultra HD exclusively on Foxtel with 4x the resolution of HD and enhanced Dolby Digital sound, as FOXTEL’s 4K Ultra HD technology and innovation unlocks the most immersive and crystal-clear viewing experience.

Treating die-hard fans to a reimagined dining experience, punters will be able Go Ultra from Thursday 16th March until Sunday 18th March by going into the draw to win a double pass to the Forkaye restaurant experience.

Fox Footy host Sarah Jones (left in lead image) launched the pop-up today, alongside expert analyst David King and Fox Footy General Manager, Michael Neill ahead of what will be one of the biggest seasons yet.

Complete with waiters dressed in footy attire, guests were immersed in a sensory environment upon arrival with the sounds of sideline commentary and roaring footy crowds – before being greeted with a Gatorade-inspired welcome cocktail.

Delivering a one-of-a-kind premium footy feed, attendees enjoyed a four ‘quarse’ menu prepared by culinary visionary, renowned restaurateur, and loyal Carlton supporter, Matthew Butcher. The bespoke menu began with a sea of red as ‘Sherrin’ platters of footy inspired finger food dressed the tables, before a new item was served every quarter.

Chef Matt Butcher 

Head chef, Matthew Butcher said: “Footy and food, you can’t get much better than that!  Years of experience in heading to the G’ and watching the Blues whilst eating the stadium food has given me a lot of inspiration.  I’ve enjoyed taking the traditional footy fare and adding some fine dining touches to create an incredible four quarse menu, all while watching the matches in 4K Ultra-HD.  I can’t wait for the fans to get stuck in!”

Fox Footy Host, Sarah Jones said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be kicking off footy season with a bang. There’s truly no better way to watch a match than with an ultimate pub feed with a twist, in good company. The experience ‘Forkaye’ delivers is unmatched, and Melburnians will certainly enjoy it as the season kicks off.”

Footy fans will be in for the ultimate treat – with platters of glazed chicken wings with a twist, Big Mac’ risotto, deconstructed meat pie, and raspberry dusted white chocolate footballs with nitro pistachio crumble, all whilst watching FOXTEL’S 4K Ultra-HD coverage of the games.

