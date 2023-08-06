Ex-Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Launches Global Agency AndOpen

Chris Kay, the ex-CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi London, and ex-CEO of the Publicis Creative Practice of agencies including Leo Burnett, Turner Duckworth, and Digitas, has launched a new company called ‘andOpen’.

andOpen has a vision to be a supercharger for modern leaders. It’s a global coaching & content collective built to optimise leaders’ performance for a new world.

andOpen partners with leaders to curate the right coach, or Supercharger as they call them, from a global collective of thinkers and educators to help them thrive.

From an ex-Tibetan trained monk based out of Singapore, to a Harvard trained physician-educator in Vancouver, to a Premier League Football Performance leader from Manchester, to a Google evangelist in San Francisco, to a recently voted world’s Number 1 coach based in New York, and an ex-CEO of a FastCompany Most Innovative Company living in Sydney, and more.

andOpen believe there is NO one size fits all approach in getting the right support system to thrive at different times on your leadership journey. They curate the right partner to supercharge your performance but in a first of its kind platform you can rotate your Supercharger as your needs evolve over time.

For example, if you need to find space in your working life, the Mindfulness Supercharger can help you find your inner-peace, if you need to understand the effect of health and well-being on your work performance then partner with the Optimising Supercharger, and if you need to optimise how you lead then partner with our Performance Supercharger, and then rotate as you see fit.

andOpen also curates modern leadership content, or Supercharge sessions as they call them, that are tailored and delivered within teams and organisations to drive positive change on a broader scale. These range from a Resilience Lab, to Living an Optimistic Mindset, to Emotional Freedom Therapy, to Mindfulness for Executive Presence, Wise Impact leadership, and more. These can be delivered individually, within larger teams, or as curated global andOpen Leadership retreats.

andOpen Superchargers have been hand-picked with an incredible mix of corporate experience aligned with trained expertise and a truly global view of the modern world. andOpen Superchargers have worked with and supported leaders from global organisations including Google, Disney, Nike, Apple, CNN, YouTube, and many more.