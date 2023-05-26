Donald Trump Releases AI Campaign Ad Attacking Ron DeSantis Featuring Satan, Hitler & Dick Cheney

Donald Trump has released a video attacking fellow Republican 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis featuring Adolf Hitler, Dick Cheney, Elon Musk and The Devil.

Reader, we are truly through the looking glass. The video spoofed DeStantis’ ill-fated Twitter Space live stream with Elon Musk that had promised to launch his candidacy. However, technical difficulties plagued the event, with the audio cutting out before DeSantis could give his big announcement and a revised version only attacking 700,000 listeners at its peak.

Trump’s attack clip used AI to mimic Musk and DeSantis’ voices, with Hitler, Cheney and The Devil himself all appearing, as well as billionaire and right-wing bogeymen George Soros and Klaus Schwab joining the space.

The clip was originally posted to the alt-right ‘ree speech’ focused social media site Gab, which we would highly recommend not visiting. Fortunately, it has been cross-posted to Twitter.

In fairness to Trump, the video does start off being quite funny. However, after a minute and 38 seconds, Trump joins the Twitter Space, telling The Devil he’s going “to kick [his] ass” and Soros and Schwab that he will put “both [their] asses in jail.”

Trump also tells “Ron DeSanctimonious ” that he can kiss his “big, beautiful 2024 presidential ass.”

The video was posted from Trump’s official Gab account, as well.

It should be obvious enough to most that the interaction between Trump and the rest of the gang was not real. However, the use of AI-generated voices in the run-up to the US Presidential Election in 2024 might pose a serious problem for trust in the news media.

Sam Altman, the boss of OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT) has called for regulation of AI and, while legislators have agreed with his assessment that regulation is needed, they have been hapless as to what it might look like.

