Cannes Lions Announces 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Donations

Cannes Lions has announced that the entry fees from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Lions 2023, totalling €267,065, have been donated to seven Lion-winning charities, including a donation made in memory of Dan Wieden to Caldera Arts, the arts and environmental charity he founded with his family.

Launched in 2018, in partnership with the United Nations, the SDG Lions celebrate creative work that actively supports the advancement of the Goals. Each Lion-winning non-profit actively supports these ambitions, and the donations made through award entries go towards supporting vital projects worldwide, which is part of the Festival’s ongoing commitment to driving action on sustainability.

Since 2015, Cannes Lions has donated over €2 million through the SDG Lions and Glass: The Lion for Change awards combined.

“The breadth of these Lion-winning nonprofits that encompass two climate action charities, as well as those that are tackling,” said Simon Cook, CEO at LIONS.

“Reduced Inequalities, Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, and Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions demonstrate the power of creativity to drive vital action towards meeting Global Goals. We hope the donations make a tangible and lasting difference. We’re also delighted to be able to recognise Dan Weiden’s work with young people through Caldera Arts with a special donation made in his memory”.

The six charities that have each received a €43,175.51 donation, as well as a donation of €8,011.95 made in memory of Dan Weiden to a seventh charity are:

Caldera Arts, founded by Dan Wieden and his family as an arts and environmental immersion programme to bring young people with limited opportunities together with talented creative professionals to make art in relationship with nature. “Caldera is deeply honored to be the recipient of such an outpouring of international support in memory of our founder, Dan Wieden. Dan poured his creative energy – and his heart – into building Caldera. We believe, as Dan did, that when youth are given access to the explosive power of creativity, they can change their world, and even the world at large,” said Kimberly Howard Wade, executive director, Caldera Arts.

Unseen UK, a Bronze Lion winner for “Ukraine Welcome Text” by BBD Perfect Storm, London, aims to transform society’s response to modern slavery, providing safehouses and support for survivors and running the UK Modern Slavery & Exploitation Helpline. “Unseen is delighted to receive this award. The funds will help us enhance our support to modern slavery survivors, ensuring the helpline is always open for the thousands of people who are caught up in exploitation,” said Andrew Wallis OBE, CEO of Unseen UK.

The Ron Finley Project, based in South-Central Los Angeles, which provides access to healthy food options in areas where access is extremely limited or non-existent. It picked up a Bronze SDG Lion for “The People’s Treasury” by BBDO Los Angeles. Ron Finley, Founder of the Ron Finley Project, commented: “It is an unimaginable honour to be awarded a Lion. This award will be The Ron Finley Project’s global declaration to encourage everyone to take part in the healing of this amazing, wonderful, magical planet that we get the privilege to live on. Your generosity will allow us to continue to show others the value of a seed and of themselves.”

The Solar Impulse Foundation, which addresses sustainability challenges while enabling economic growth. Bertrand Piccard and the Foundation have identified over 1000 clean and profitable solutions, also winning a Gold SDG Lion for “Solar Impulse – Prêt à Voter” by Publicis Conseil, Paris. Bertrand Piccard, President of the Solar Impulse Foundation, said: “The success of the ecological transition depends less today on the development of new technologies than on an enabling environment that favours the adoption of existing solutions. To that end, the impact of this award can not be overstated. It is a recognition of the dire need to modernise our legislative and regulatory frameworks in order to pull environmentally sustainable technologies to market”.

The SFBO (French-Brazilian Society Of Oncology), the Franco-Brazilian association for cancer researchers representing all specialties, including oncological surgery, clinical oncology, radiotherapy, and nuclear medicine and the European scientific community at large, and SDG Lion Gold winner for “Dogs Without Borders” by VMLY&R, New York. Carla Ismael, President of SFBO, commented: “Making the world a more democratic place includes the right to access healthcare, and SFBO has this mission. Likewise, we will help vulnerable dogs and they will save countless human lives. Project started in the city of Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The donation will enable the expansion of the project.”

A new media project, Ukrainian Witness, which took a Bronze SDG Lion for “WikiTruth” by Publicis Groupe Benelux, Amsterdam, and which aims to tell, capture and memorise real-life stories from the perspective of Ukranians to show the world the reality of war. Olga Buzunova, Head of Ukrainian Witness, said: “We are grateful to Cannes Lions for the donation. The win will be used to continue to fund the organisation as it grows, while also investing in new forms of content such as making a documentary about the Russian–Ukrainian war.”

The Government Of Tuvalu, which won a Silver SDG Lion for “The First Digital Nation” by The Monkeys, Part Of Accenture Song, Sydney. Tuvalu, in the South Pacific, is an independent island nation within the British Commonwealth. Its nine islands comprise small, thinly populated atolls and reef islands which are under threat from climate change. Hon Simon Kofe (MP), the Government of Tuvalu, said: “On behalf of the Government and the great people of Tuvalu, allow me to register how deeply appreciative of the Cannes Lions donation to The Government of Tuvalu we are. As a progressive nation, we are resilient and excited about the opportunity for Tuvalu to exist in the metaverse – but not to the extent of losing our lands. Tuvalu will be the first country in the world to exist solely in the metaverse – but if global warming continues unchecked, it won’t be the last.”

Entries for Cannes Lions 2024 open on 18 January.