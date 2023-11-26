🎉 Check Out All The Winners & Grinners From The B&T Awards 2023!!! 🎉

Adland’s night of nights took the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney by storm on Friday, with Special managing to scoop its third Grand Prix in four years.

Thinkerbell managed to scoop the Advertising Agency of the Year gong, Today The Brave took home the Emerging Agency award, Wavemaker was crowned the Media Agency of the Year and Howatson+Company was named the Independent Agency With More Than 50 Employees.

See who won big at the B&T Awards 2023 here

There were likely a few sore heads on Saturday morning, so if you want to relive the night, you can check out the photos below. Or, if for some reason you didn’t make it, you can see everything you missed.