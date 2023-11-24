Special Claims Its Third Grand Prix At The B&T Awards 2023!

Special might have missed the three-peat last year when Howatson+Company took out the Grand Prix. But the New Zealand-based agency has claimed its third Grand Prix in four years at the 2023 edition of the B&T Awards.

In front of a packed crowd at Sydney’s famous Hordern Pavilion, Special prevailed in what was a much tighter race for the Grand Prix than we have seen for some years. With four Campaign Awards and two other Agency of the Year Awards (AOTY), Special edged out Thinkerbell, which also won two AOTY Awards, but only one Campaign Award.

CHEP Network also had a good night, winning three campaign awards as well as the Best Digital Transformation gong.

The remainder of the awards were shared around, showing the vibrancy and competitiveness of our industry.

Our heartiest congratulations to tonight’s many winners, a big thank you to our sponsors and may god bless you all.

Below is the complete list of winners. If you want to relieve the excitement of each category’s finalists, here is a link the finalists announcements. And if you were so inclined, you could refresh your memory of the work that got all of the finalists there on the night here.

And, you should absolutely check out an in-depth read of the winners here.

Campaign Awards

Award Winner Campaign Client The B&T Award for Bravery

BMF The Reluctant Shanty UNHCR The B&T Award for Diversity R/GA Blak Powerhouse We Are Warriors Best Content Marketing Strategy Special The Last Performance Partners Life Best CTV Campaign, presented by Samsung Match & Wood The Bedroom Binge Snooze Best Data-Driven Marketing Campaign Foundation Australia Success Not To Be Sneezed At Telfast Best Direct Response Campaign WiredCo. & The Agency Hut Digitally Hacking Australia’s Superbowl Pizza Hut Best Digital Campaign, presented by Twitch CHEP Network Flipvertising Samsung Best Integrated Ad Campaign Special Get Almost, Almost Anything Uber Eats Best Media Campaign Special The Last Performance Partners Life Best Out of Home Campaign Universal Pictures Australia Barbie Best PR Campaign The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song England Bitter VB Best Radio/Audio Campaign Amplify Frisson Trigger Sonos Best Regional Media Campaign, presented by Boomtown Thinkerbell Postcodes of Origin XXXX Best TV Campaign Special The Last Performance Partners Life Best Use of Social Media CHEP Network (un)Geddes Karicare Best Use of Sponsorship Initiative Australia Cricket Covers NRMA Insurance Best Use of Tech AKQA Never Done Evolving Nike Best Video Campaign, Presented by YouTube CHEP Network The Jewellers Michael Hill

Leadership Awards

Award Winner Best Digital Services of the Year Resolution Digital Australia Best Digital Transformation of the Year CHEP Network Best Media Platform Man of Many Marketing Team of the Year, presented by Atomic 212 SBS Marketing Technology Company of the Year Veridooh People & Culture – Fewer Than 100 Employees Nature People & Culture – More Than 100 Employees BMF Production Company of the Year Revolver

Agency of the year Awards

Award Winner Advertising Agency Thinkerbell Branding, Design & CX Agency Principals Direct Response/Performance Agency Jaywing Emerging Agency Today The Brave Experiential/Promotional Agency, presented by Displaywise Amplify Independent Agency Fewer Than 50 Employees* WiredCo. Independent Agency More Than 50 Employees, Presented By Pixability Howatson+Company Media Agency, Presented By Audience360** Wavemaker NSW Agency The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song PR Agency Thinkerbell Qld/Other States & Territories/NZ Special Research Agency, Presented By ADIA Fiftyfive5, part of Accenture Song Victorian Agency Special

* Highly commended Independent Agency Fewer Than 50 Employees: Dig

** Highly commended Media Agency: Match & Wood.