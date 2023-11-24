Special Claims Its Third Grand Prix At The B&T Awards 2023!
Special might have missed the three-peat last year when Howatson+Company took out the Grand Prix. But the New Zealand-based agency has claimed its third Grand Prix in four years at the 2023 edition of the B&T Awards.
In front of a packed crowd at Sydney’s famous Hordern Pavilion, Special prevailed in what was a much tighter race for the Grand Prix than we have seen for some years. With four Campaign Awards and two other Agency of the Year Awards (AOTY), Special edged out Thinkerbell, which also won two AOTY Awards, but only one Campaign Award.
CHEP Network also had a good night, winning three campaign awards as well as the Best Digital Transformation gong.
The remainder of the awards were shared around, showing the vibrancy and competitiveness of our industry.
Our heartiest congratulations to tonight’s many winners, a big thank you to our sponsors and may god bless you all.
Below is the complete list of winners. If you want to relieve the excitement of each category’s finalists, here is a link the finalists announcements. And if you were so inclined, you could refresh your memory of the work that got all of the finalists there on the night here.
And, you should absolutely check out an in-depth read of the winners here.
Campaign Awards
|Award
|Winner
|Campaign
|Client
|The B&T Award for Bravery
|BMF
|The Reluctant Shanty
|UNHCR
|The B&T Award for Diversity
|R/GA
|Blak Powerhouse
|We Are Warriors
|Best Content Marketing Strategy
|Special
|The Last Performance
|Partners Life
|Best CTV Campaign, presented by Samsung
|Match & Wood
|The Bedroom Binge
|Snooze
|Best Data-Driven Marketing Campaign
|Foundation Australia
|Success Not To Be Sneezed At
|Telfast
|Best Direct Response Campaign
|WiredCo. & The Agency Hut
|Digitally Hacking Australia’s Superbowl
|Pizza Hut
|Best Digital Campaign, presented by Twitch
|CHEP Network
|Flipvertising
|Samsung
|Best Integrated Ad Campaign
|Special
|Get Almost, Almost Anything
|Uber Eats
|Best Media Campaign
|Special
|The Last Performance
|Partners Life
|Best Out of Home Campaign
|Universal Pictures Australia
|Barbie
|Best PR Campaign
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|England Bitter
|VB
|Best Radio/Audio Campaign
|Amplify
|Frisson Trigger
|Sonos
|Best Regional Media Campaign, presented by Boomtown
|Thinkerbell
|Postcodes of Origin
|XXXX
|Best TV Campaign
|Special
|The Last Performance
|Partners Life
|Best Use of Social Media
|CHEP Network
|(un)Geddes
|Karicare
|Best Use of Sponsorship
|Initiative Australia
|Cricket Covers
|NRMA Insurance
|Best Use of Tech
|AKQA
|Never Done Evolving
|Nike
|Best Video Campaign, Presented by YouTube
|CHEP Network
|The Jewellers
|Michael Hill
Leadership Awards
|Award
|Winner
|Best Digital Services of the Year
|Resolution Digital Australia
|Best Digital Transformation of the Year
|CHEP Network
|Best Media Platform
|Man of Many
|Marketing Team of the Year, presented by Atomic 212
|SBS
|Marketing Technology Company of the Year
|Veridooh
|People & Culture – Fewer Than 100 Employees
|Nature
|People & Culture – More Than 100 Employees
|BMF
|Production Company of the Year
|Revolver
Agency of the year Awards
|Award
|Winner
|Advertising Agency
|Thinkerbell
|Branding, Design & CX Agency
|Principals
|Direct Response/Performance Agency
|Jaywing
|Emerging Agency
|Today The Brave
|Experiential/Promotional Agency, presented by Displaywise
|Amplify
|Independent Agency Fewer Than 50 Employees*
|WiredCo.
|Independent Agency More Than 50 Employees, Presented By Pixability
|Howatson+Company
|Media Agency, Presented By Audience360**
|Wavemaker
|NSW Agency
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|PR Agency
|Thinkerbell
|Qld/Other States & Territories/NZ
|Special
|Research Agency, Presented By ADIA
|Fiftyfive5, part of Accenture Song
|Victorian Agency
|Special
* Highly commended Independent Agency Fewer Than 50 Employees: Dig
** Highly commended Media Agency: Match & Wood.
