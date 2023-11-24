Special Claims Its Third Grand Prix At The B&T Awards 2023!

Special Claims Its Third Grand Prix At The B&T Awards 2023!
David Hovenden
By David Hovenden



Special might have missed the three-peat last year when Howatson+Company took out the Grand Prix. But the New Zealand-based agency has claimed its third Grand Prix in four years at the 2023 edition of the B&T Awards.

In front of a packed crowd at Sydney’s famous Hordern Pavilion, Special prevailed in what was a much tighter race for the Grand Prix than we have seen for some years. With four Campaign Awards and two other Agency of the Year Awards (AOTY), Special edged out Thinkerbell, which also won two AOTY Awards, but only one Campaign Award.

CHEP Network also had a good night, winning three campaign awards as well as the Best Digital Transformation gong.

The remainder of the awards were shared around, showing the vibrancy and competitiveness of our industry.

Our heartiest congratulations to tonight’s many winners, a big thank you to our sponsors and may god bless you all.

Below is the complete list of winners. If you want to relieve the excitement of each category’s finalists, here is a link the finalists announcements. And if you were so inclined, you could refresh your memory of the work that got all of the finalists there on the night here.

And, you should absolutely check out an in-depth read of the winners here.

Campaign Awards

AwardWinnerCampaignClient
The B&T Award for Bravery
BMFThe Reluctant ShantyUNHCR
The B&T Award for DiversityR/GABlak PowerhouseWe Are Warriors
Best Content Marketing StrategySpecialThe Last PerformancePartners Life
Best CTV Campaign, presented by SamsungMatch & WoodThe Bedroom BingeSnooze
Best Data-Driven Marketing CampaignFoundation AustraliaSuccess Not To Be Sneezed AtTelfast
Best Direct Response CampaignWiredCo. & The Agency HutDigitally Hacking Australia’s SuperbowlPizza Hut
Best Digital Campaign, presented by TwitchCHEP NetworkFlipvertisingSamsung
Best Integrated Ad CampaignSpecialGet Almost, Almost AnythingUber Eats
Best Media CampaignSpecialThe Last PerformancePartners Life
Best Out of Home CampaignUniversal Pictures AustraliaBarbie
Best PR CampaignThe Monkeys, part of Accenture SongEngland BitterVB
Best Radio/Audio CampaignAmplifyFrisson TriggerSonos
Best Regional Media Campaign, presented by BoomtownThinkerbellPostcodes of OriginXXXX
Best TV CampaignSpecialThe Last PerformancePartners Life
Best Use of Social MediaCHEP Network(un)GeddesKaricare
Best Use of SponsorshipInitiative AustraliaCricket CoversNRMA Insurance
Best Use of TechAKQANever Done EvolvingNike
Best Video Campaign, Presented by YouTubeCHEP NetworkThe JewellersMichael Hill

 

Leadership Awards

AwardWinner
Best Digital Services of the YearResolution Digital Australia
Best Digital Transformation of the YearCHEP Network
Best Media PlatformMan of Many
Marketing Team of the Year, presented by Atomic 212SBS
Marketing Technology Company of the YearVeridooh
People & Culture – Fewer Than 100 EmployeesNature
People & Culture – More Than 100 EmployeesBMF
Production Company of the YearRevolver

 

Agency of the year Awards

AwardWinner
Advertising AgencyThinkerbell
Branding, Design & CX AgencyPrincipals
Direct Response/Performance AgencyJaywing
Emerging AgencyToday The Brave
Experiential/Promotional Agency, presented by DisplaywiseAmplify
Independent Agency Fewer Than 50 Employees*WiredCo.
Independent Agency More Than 50 Employees, Presented By PixabilityHowatson+Company
Media Agency, Presented By Audience360**Wavemaker
NSW AgencyThe Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
PR AgencyThinkerbell
Qld/Other States & Territories/NZSpecial
Research Agency, Presented By ADIAFiftyfive5, part of Accenture Song
Victorian AgencySpecial

 

* Highly commended Independent Agency Fewer Than 50 Employees: Dig

** Highly commended Media Agency: Match & Wood.

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

B&T Awards 2023

Latest News

Well That’s Meta! Mamamia Inspires Highly-Anticipated Binge Comedic Drama ‘Strife’
  • Media

Well That’s Meta! Mamamia Inspires Highly-Anticipated Binge Comedic Drama ‘Strife’

If you work in media you’re used to writing about big cultural moments and TV shows, but now Mamamia has mixed things up by becoming the content. In a couple of weeks, Foxtel’s Binge is dropping its highly-anticipated comedic drama Strife. The plot follows “imperfect” publisher Evelyn Jones who goes from writing a blog on […]

Pink bubble font. Cute candy alphabet. Pink letters. Inflated shape alphabet set. Graffiti style. Y2K trendy style. Flat vector illustration
  • Advertising

B&T’s A-Z Of 2023 Part 2: L-Z

It's B&T's L-Z of adland for 2023. Frustratingly, no one taking up the xylophone or being attacked by a zebra.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australian Womens Film Festival Winners revealed at star-studded event in Sydney
  • Media

Australian Womens Film Festival Winners revealed at star-studded event in Sydney

An array of upcoming talent has been recognised at the Australian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF) 2023 in Sydney. The AWFF is supported by leading creative services group M&C Saatchi, Event Cinemas and Disney studios Australia. Now in its third year, the AWFF looks to support, encourage and celebrate female storytellers by giving them a platform […]