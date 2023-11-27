Bruce Lehrmann Offered To Settle With Network 10 For A STAGGERING Six-Figure Sum

Sofia Geraghty
Sofia Geraghty



The Bruce Lehrmann Vs Network 10 trial is well underway with the court case beginning last week.

It has emerged, however, that Lehrmann had attempted to settle the case outside of court for a staggering six-figure sum.

Lehrmann is suing the network for defamation after a 2021 episode of The Project in which Brittany Higgins made rape allegations against an unnamed man.

Lehrmann has flatly denied the allegations and claims that, although he is not named, it is possible to confirm his identity from the episode of The Project.

According to a concerns notice, posted on the Federal Court’s website last week, Lehrmann was willing to settle the dispute if the network paid him $235,000 in damages and covered his legal fees.

He also asked for an apology from the Network, which he wanted signed by the executive vice president and chief content officer.

Network 10 rejected the offer, saying that it was not possible to identify him as the alleged rapist.

Network 10 also says that the way the questions were phrased indicated that Higgins statements were ‘claims’ or ‘allegations’ rather than ‘proven facts’.

‘No ordinary reasonable viewer would have understood the [Project interview] as conveying allegations that [Mr Lehrmann] had in fact raped Ms Higgins,’ it read.

It has been revealed that Lehrmann had settled his defamation suit with the ABC after the network broadcast a 2022 National Press Club speech by fellow former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins.

Last month Lehrmann was reportedly charged with the rape of a young woman he met in a Toowoomba strip club.

Lehrman lost a court battle to keep his identity secret after his lawyer raised concerns about his mental health.

 




